5 Cleveland Browns With Soaring Stock Who Flipped Depth Charts in Preseason

The Cleveland Browns have certainly had a few players standing out during spring practices, training camp and the preseason.

Even though Cleveland was blown out of their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, Thursday’s joint practice against the Buffalo Bills presents plenty of opportunities for ascending players to continue flipping depth charts.

Let’s take a look at a few players who are soaring up Cleveland’s depth chart ahead of their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, LB

After contributing in 16 games during his rookie season with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State and USC, Mascarenas-Arnold has opened the preseason as Cleveland’s third starting linebacker, behind 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger and free agent veteran pickup Quincy Williams.

Mascarenas-Arnold only had nine tackles last season and mostly contributed on special teams.

But in Mike Rutenberg’s first year as defensive coordinator, Mascarenas-Arnold started the preseason opener at linebacker and has retained that position with the starting defense at camp this week.

Spencer Fano, LT

Immediately after the Browns selected Fano in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft, there was an assumption that he’d start at left tackle in 2026.

Throughout his rookie training camp and first preseason game, Fano is certainly pacing to be Cleveland’s Week 1 left tackle.

Third-round rookie Austin Barber appeared ahead of Dawand Jones during Cleveland’s preseason opener. But Barber was smoked on the right side, causing Deshaun Watson to get strip-sacked. Jones played into the fourth quarter, which is usually an indication that a player finds himself on the roster bubble.

Figuring out depth is a good problem to have for head coach Todd Monken, whose left tackle job is locked up due to Fano’s progress this summer.

Carsen Ryan, TE

Fifth-round rookie tight end Joe Royer has missed the entirety of his rookie camp due to personal matters. That's tough on a rookie, and it's going to be difficult for Royer to catch up if he returns to the team.

The situation has opened a massive opportunity for Ryan, who Cleveland selected in the seventh round.

Ryan has earned plenty of opportunities in Monken’s revamped offense behind Harold Fannin Jr., who will undoubtedly lead this position group. If he can continue to progress as a blocker and pass catcher, he has a chance of making this roster.

KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, WRs

We’ll save the best for last as Cleveland’s rookie wide receivers have been the most impressive offensive players through a dozen spring practices and 16 training camp sessions.

Concepcion brings speedy and versatility. The Browns are using him as a punt returner and a motion man before the ball is snapped. He’s going to impact this team in many ways as a rookie.

Boston has also earned a starting role as a rookie, as the second-round pick’s large catch radius has been on full display since arriving in Berea.