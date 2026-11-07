A Deeper Look at the Numbers Ahead of Browns vs. Saints Showdown in Week 9

On Friday, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken announced Shedeur Sanders will start at quarterback in week nine against the New Orleans Saints.

The change of starter came after Deshaun Watson could not pass concussion protocol in time for the matchup.

While Watson's injury is definitely something to keep an eye on, Cleveland is in a position where they need to win now. Let's take a look at the numbers and see how good a chance the Browns will have this week, led by #2.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Betting Odds

Despite the 2-5 overall record, the Saints are actually favored to win this game. The reason why is most likely due to Shedeur Sanders starting and the Saints playing as the home team.

Currently, Vegas has New Orleans at -3.5 favorites.

For some players, here are the current betting lines:

Shedeur Sanders: 191.5 Passing Yards

Tyler Shough: 225.5 Passing Yards

Quinshon Judkins: 67.5 Rushing Yards

Kendre Miller: 37.5 Rushing Yards

Chris Olave: 75.5 Receiving Yards

KC Concepcion: 44.5 Receiving Yards

Harold Fannin Jr.: 44.5 Receiving Yards

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) dives during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Stats

While betting is all fun and games, let's take a statistical look at this matchup to see the numbers that truly matter.

Cleveland Offense

301.9 Average Offensive Yards Per Game - 24th

1,634 Total Passing Yards - 20th

781 Rushing Yards - 22nd

3.9 Yards Per Carry - T-23th

33 Sacks Allowed - 32nd

3 INTs thrown - T-4th

Cleveland Defense

323.5 Average Yards Allowed Per Game - 15th

196.6 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 6th

126.9 Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game - 24th

21.6 Average Points Per Game Allowed - 13th

21 Total Sacks - T-9th

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Offense

315.7 Average Offensive Yards Per Game - 23rd

1,608 Total Passing Yards - 21st

602 Rushing Yards - 29th

3.5 Yards Per Carry - 30th

15 Sacks Allowed - T-12th

6 INTs thrown - T-19th

New Orleans Defense

372.7 Average Yards Allowed Per Game - 28th

233.3 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 24th

139.4 Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game - 29th

27.7 Average Points Per Game Allowed - 29th

18 Total Sacks - T-14th

The only rookie QB with 350 Pass Yards and 4 Total TD in a game within their first 5 starts since the merger



Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/WLPLrIe00x — PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2026

Key Matchups

After looking at the stats, one thing is clear for the Browns. If they can get the Saints to run the ball, they will be in good shape.

Not only do the numbers reflect their poor rushing attack, but they just fired their run game coordinator.

Additionally, Cleveland is playing great defense against the pass as of late, which should help force the offensive tendencies towards the run.

For New Orleans, they must take advantage of Shedeur Sanders being the starter.

They also must stop the run and force Sanders to throw the ball. If it's not a sack, we all know Shedeur can have his moments when it comes to turnovers.