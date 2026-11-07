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A Deeper Look at the Numbers Ahead of Browns vs. Saints Showdown in Week 9

Cleveland will be relying on their backup quarterback to deliver in week nine. Let's take a look at some of the numbers heading into the contest.
Louis Timura|
Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws a pass to tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws a pass to tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Cleveland BrownsNew Orleans Saints

On Friday, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken announced Shedeur Sanders will start at quarterback in week nine against the New Orleans Saints.

The change of starter came after Deshaun Watson could not pass concussion protocol in time for the matchup.

While Watson's injury is definitely something to keep an eye on, Cleveland is in a position where they need to win now. Let's take a look at the numbers and see how good a chance the Browns will have this week, led by #2.

Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns
Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Betting Odds

Despite the 2-5 overall record, the Saints are actually favored to win this game. The reason why is most likely due to Shedeur Sanders starting and the Saints playing as the home team.

Currently, Vegas has New Orleans at -3.5 favorites.

For some players, here are the current betting lines:

  • Shedeur Sanders: 191.5 Passing Yards
  • Tyler Shough: 225.5 Passing Yards
  • Quinshon Judkins: 67.5 Rushing Yards
  • Kendre Miller: 37.5 Rushing Yards
  • Chris Olave: 75.5 Receiving Yards
  • KC Concepcion: 44.5 Receiving Yards
  • Harold Fannin Jr.: 44.5 Receiving Yards

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) dives during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Stats

While betting is all fun and games, let's take a statistical look at this matchup to see the numbers that truly matter.

Cleveland Offense

  • 301.9 Average Offensive Yards Per Game - 24th
  • 1,634 Total Passing Yards - 20th
  • 781 Rushing Yards - 22nd
  • 3.9 Yards Per Carry - T-23th
  • 33 Sacks Allowed - 32nd
  • 3 INTs thrown - T-4th

Cleveland Defense

  • 323.5 Average Yards Allowed Per Game - 15th
  • 196.6 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 6th
  • 126.9 Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game - 24th
  • 21.6 Average Points Per Game Allowed - 13th
  • 21 Total Sacks - T-9th
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Offense

  • 315.7 Average Offensive Yards Per Game - 23rd
  • 1,608 Total Passing Yards - 21st
  • 602 Rushing Yards - 29th
  • 3.5 Yards Per Carry - 30th
  • 15 Sacks Allowed - T-12th
  • 6 INTs thrown - T-19th

New Orleans Defense

  • 372.7 Average Yards Allowed Per Game - 28th
  • 233.3 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 24th
  • 139.4 Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game - 29th
  • 27.7 Average Points Per Game Allowed - 29th
  • 18 Total Sacks - T-14th

Key Matchups

After looking at the stats, one thing is clear for the Browns. If they can get the Saints to run the ball, they will be in good shape.

Not only do the numbers reflect their poor rushing attack, but they just fired their run game coordinator.

Additionally, Cleveland is playing great defense against the pass as of late, which should help force the offensive tendencies towards the run.

For New Orleans, they must take advantage of Shedeur Sanders being the starter.

They also must stop the run and force Sanders to throw the ball. If it's not a sack, we all know Shedeur can have his moments when it comes to turnovers.

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Louis Timura
LOUIS TIMURA

Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator. He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.

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