A Deeper Look at the Numbers Ahead of Browns vs. Saints Showdown in Week 9
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On Friday, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken announced Shedeur Sanders will start at quarterback in week nine against the New Orleans Saints.
The change of starter came after Deshaun Watson could not pass concussion protocol in time for the matchup.
While Watson's injury is definitely something to keep an eye on, Cleveland is in a position where they need to win now. Let's take a look at the numbers and see how good a chance the Browns will have this week, led by #2.
The Betting Odds
Despite the 2-5 overall record, the Saints are actually favored to win this game. The reason why is most likely due to Shedeur Sanders starting and the Saints playing as the home team.
Currently, Vegas has New Orleans at -3.5 favorites.
For some players, here are the current betting lines:
- Shedeur Sanders: 191.5 Passing Yards
- Tyler Shough: 225.5 Passing Yards
- Quinshon Judkins: 67.5 Rushing Yards
- Kendre Miller: 37.5 Rushing Yards
- Chris Olave: 75.5 Receiving Yards
- KC Concepcion: 44.5 Receiving Yards
- Harold Fannin Jr.: 44.5 Receiving Yards
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Team Stats
While betting is all fun and games, let's take a statistical look at this matchup to see the numbers that truly matter.
Cleveland Offense
- 301.9 Average Offensive Yards Per Game - 24th
- 1,634 Total Passing Yards - 20th
- 781 Rushing Yards - 22nd
- 3.9 Yards Per Carry - T-23th
- 33 Sacks Allowed - 32nd
- 3 INTs thrown - T-4th
Cleveland Defense
- 323.5 Average Yards Allowed Per Game - 15th
- 196.6 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 6th
- 126.9 Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game - 24th
- 21.6 Average Points Per Game Allowed - 13th
- 21 Total Sacks - T-9th
New Orleans Offense
- 315.7 Average Offensive Yards Per Game - 23rd
- 1,608 Total Passing Yards - 21st
- 602 Rushing Yards - 29th
- 3.5 Yards Per Carry - 30th
- 15 Sacks Allowed - T-12th
- 6 INTs thrown - T-19th
New Orleans Defense
- 372.7 Average Yards Allowed Per Game - 28th
- 233.3 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 24th
- 139.4 Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game - 29th
- 27.7 Average Points Per Game Allowed - 29th
- 18 Total Sacks - T-14th
Key Matchups
After looking at the stats, one thing is clear for the Browns. If they can get the Saints to run the ball, they will be in good shape.
Not only do the numbers reflect their poor rushing attack, but they just fired their run game coordinator.
Additionally, Cleveland is playing great defense against the pass as of late, which should help force the offensive tendencies towards the run.
For New Orleans, they must take advantage of Shedeur Sanders being the starter.
They also must stop the run and force Sanders to throw the ball. If it's not a sack, we all know Shedeur can have his moments when it comes to turnovers.
Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator. He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.