Todd Monken Makes His Call: What's Ahead for Browns Second-Year QB Shedeur Sanders?

The Cleveland Browns have a new starting quarterback for the Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Deshaun Watson returned on a limited basis for the final practice ahead of the Saints matchup, but remained in concussion protocol.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson (concussion protocol) returned to practice today. pic.twitter.com/LHaXZFaXl3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 6, 2026

Despite this, Browns head coach Todd Monken announced that Shedeur Sanders would be the starter against the Saints. Monken even went as far as to say, "I'm fired up to see him play. I mean, who wouldn't be?" The question now is whether Sanders will rise to the occasion.

Early Confidence

Sanders showed confidence early in the week ahead of the matchup with the Saints. Speaking during the media slot typically reserved for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, he was asked what he saw on film from the Saints' defense. The Browns' new starter said, “Yeah, I’ve seen a lot. When I smile, just know that means something. I’m maturing. I’m maturing.”

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on the Saints defense:



"Yeah, I've seen a lot. When I smile, just know that means something. (laughs) I'm maturing, you know what I'm saying? I'm maturing. Like, I could have gave that a decent answer, but now I'm just going to smile." pic.twitter.com/z9yKqtluRH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2026

Some took it as confidence; others saw it as a way to give the media a non-answer and move on. After all, it isn’t like the starting quarterback is going to give away the team's game plan to the media. Regardless, Sanders has always been confident in himself, and with a full week of practice under his belt as the starter, he now has a chance to turn that confidence into results on Sunday.

Build on Last Year

Shedeur Sanders will be making his first start of the season against the Saints. Sanders started seven games for the Browns last season, passing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Sanders’ record as the starter for the Browns was 3-4, and while he showed flashes of what made many think of him as a first-round talent, it was clear the young QB needed more development.

After an offseason of development, a preseason quarterback competition, and eight games spent learning behind Watson, Sanders now has a chance to show his progress. Monken said during OTAs on June 3, ‘I just tell you, we got two starting-level quarterbacks. We really do.” Sunday will test that assessment.

some of Shedeur Sanders best throws vs. the Titans from the All-22 tape. #Browns



The first ball to Fannin with a DE barreling down in his face is just silly... pic.twitter.com/zsZSNHxgbT — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) December 8, 2025

Will his performance be reminiscent of the 2025 matchup against the Titans, where he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns? Or will Sanders fall back into bad habits and have an outing like the 2025 Bears matchup, where he threw three interceptions?

Only time will tell. But one thing is for sure: Shedeur is confident in his ability to perform in year two.