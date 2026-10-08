The Cleveland Browns' fast start to the season puts them in a position to be able to add to the team at the trade deadline.

They have just over one month until the November 10 deadline to decide which areas of the team to address. The favorable schedule in the meantime may increase their urgency to improve the roster.

The Browns’ weakest area on offense has been running the football. Quinshon Judkins has received the bulk of the carries and is averaging just three yards per rush. The running attack will need to improve for the Browns to compete when the weather turns cold and games get meaningful in December.

Tony Pollard would be an intriguing option for the Browns. He currently plays for the 0-4 Tennessee Titans and is on an expiring contract. Pollard is in his age-29 season and has amassed 221 yards with 4.1 yards per carry.

Why It Would Work

The Browns would upgrade their running back room with the addition of Pollard. They are able to absorb his contract and can get him for mid-round draft picks. The Browns have four fourth-round picks in next year's draft. One of those, plus their fifth-round pick, can be intriguing for a thin Titans team.

Cleveland’s roster no longer needs to rely on mid-to-late-round picks to contribute right away and can afford to lose one of their fourth-round picks. Pollard would come in as a rental player, and if he performs well, then he can be re-signed for cheap as he would be in his age-30 season.

Splitting the carriers with Judkins would make sure each of them are fresh down the stretch. Judkins has struggled to show his burst after a season-ending surgery last year. Pollard has rushed 1,000 yards the past four seasons and is currently on pace to just be shy of the benchmark.

The addition of Pollard can help the running game get going to relieve some pressure off of Deshaun Watson. If the Browns can add a facet to their offense, then maybe they will not need to rely on game-winning drives.

Why It Could Also Not Work

Judkins is a second-year player and should get stronger as the season moves along. He showed flashes in his rookie season that he can be the main guy in the backfield to do all the heavy lifting.

Backup running back Raheim Sanders has shown that he can run the ball hard and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry in limited action. The duo bring a physicality that will not be easy to bring down in cold weather

The Browns have recently signed Jaleel McLaughlin as the team’s third running back. He played one offensive snap and took the ball 28 yards to the end zone. Reinforcements may also be on the way without giving up draft picks.

Dylan Sampson was injured in the first game on a kickoff return. The injury was deemed “significant”, but the Browns have not ruled him out for the season. Sampson could return for the Browns down the stretch and provide a speedy alternative to the power of Judkins.

Andrew Berry values mid-round picks, and now that most of the starters have shown that they deserve to start in the NFL, he can use those picks to build depth to really make the team a contender. Pollard will get a lot of interest from contending teams to bolster the backfield, and the pot could get too big for Berry to want to make the move.

Should they be active or not at the deadline, the Browns have played themselves in a position to seriously consider improving the team for this season.