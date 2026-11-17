The Cleveland Browns weren't expected to be competing for a playoff spot at this point in the 2026 campaign.

Yet somehow, someway, led by controversial starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns have a clean path to not just making the playoffs, but winning the AFC North.

This past Sunday, the Browns took down the Houston Texans at home from Huntington Bank Field, with Watson leading the charge. He led the offense down the field for his sixth game-winning drive of the season, helping the Browns improve to 6-4 on the year with a 27-24 victory.

"That was one of the reasons I chose here...," Watson began when asked about Browns fans. "You know, growing up and playing against Cleveland over the years when I was in Houston... all they want, again, is winning: a winning quarterback, a winning team, and everything will be pretty good. So, giving them something to cheer about this Sunday...

"One day out the week, to be able to walk around and be proud. To say they are a Cleveland Brown."

Deshaun Watson on Browns fans: All they want is a winning quarterback and a winning team … pic.twitter.com/fgZGbdGDqn — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 15, 2026

And although just months ago Watson was at war with the fans, the two sides have found some middle ground. What is at the center of it?

Winning.

Watson's Turned a New Cheek

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) celebrates with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a touchdown against Houston Texans during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think the whole world knows it has nothing to do about the performance. It's a little bit [more] personal than that," Watson said following a Browns preseason game where he was booed off the field. "So I think it's a disrespectful thing....Last time I played on this field, I tore my Achilles. And that same fanbase, they cheered when I got hurt.

"So what does that have to do with anything about performance? When a person gets hurt, especially for your own city, and they cheer?"

At the beginning of the 2026 season, the 31-year-old was at odds with the fanbase. The Browns had just lost an absolute blowout to the Buffalo Bills, 31-7, as he finished the game completing 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards with one interception.

While he may have believed the boos were personal, they just simply weren't. The Browns fans just wanted to see Watson play good, especially if he was going to be the starting quarterback.

And it may have taken a few weeks to settle in, with a lot of growing pains along the way, but Watson is starting to look like the quarterback he once was in Houston.

Browns fans ADORE Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/2zWS7oyqji — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) October 2, 2026

In the Week 10 win, he threw for 312 yards on 40 attempts, completing 25 of them with a mark of 7.8 yards per reception. He did throw one interception, which really wasn't his fault, while also adding eight carries for 49 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

On the season, he is now up to 2,118 yards through the air, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. With his game expanding on the ground, he has 266 yards and two scores.

Monken Defends Watson

Following Sunday's win, head coach Todd Monken echoed Watson's sentiment. He also gave deeper insight into his decision to make him the starter.

'Did you get this off your chest? Have you really let go? Have you really let go of the frustrations over the last few years that's been on your heart," Monken said about the conversation he had with Watson after his preseason comments. "But if haven't—you can say it—but have you really let go of it? And if you haven't then it doesn't matter what we do; it doesn't matter if you're physically healthy, mentally you're not in a really good place.' And I felt like our conversation was on point. I felt like he had let it go; he had got it off his chest.

"I didn't see someone who was broken; I saw someone that was hurt. And there's a difference. I think he was hurt, I don't think he was broken. And I think that was the first step in terms of 'Where do we go from here.'"

#Browns HC Todd Monken on how Deshaun Watson has turned things around from the Bills preseason game where he called out fans who booed him:



"When we met after that, it really wasn't about his physical traits; it was really where you are mentally and emotionally...'Did you get… pic.twitter.com/aAhPQt54Kh — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 16, 2026

Browns fans really only want to see one thing: wins.

And finally, Watson is doing enough to deliver them.

The squad and Watson return to the gridiron on Sunday, Nov. 29, following a nice two weeks off due to a bye. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Cleveland at 1:00 p.m. EST, with a chance to move three games above .500.