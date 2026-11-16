Could Deshaun Watson be the CPOTY? Making His Case Following Browns' 6-4 Start

The Cleveland Browns have put together an impressive first half of the season and head into their bye week with a 6-4 record.

Not only are the Browns 6-4 and still heavily in the mix for the playoffs, but they’re also undefeated at Huntington Bank Field for the first time since 1963.

This is undoubtedly an overall team effort, but much of their success is thanks to quarterback Deshaun Watson. After a troublesome first few years in Cleveland, Watson is finally playing like the quarterback they had originally invested their future into.

After a massive 27-24 victory over Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans, the fans and the media are giving him his much-deserved credit for getting the team to this point. Now, Watson’s name is cemented in the running for this season's Comeback Player of the Year.

Here’s why Watson is being considered for the CPOTY award this season:

Watson has completely flipped the narrative surrounding his history of struggles in Cleveland

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s safe to say that leading up to this season, most Browns fans were expecting another down year especially if Watson was the starting quarterback of this team. That’s a fair assumption considering how poorly he had played in recent years.

Fast forward to this week, Watson has played like his Houston-self and rewrote all of the narratives that had been published for years now. Multiple season-ending injuries and lackluster play contributed to that, but it doesn’t seem to be affecting him now.

Watson now has six fourth quarter comebacks this season to help his Browns secure much needed wins. His stats on the year through ten weeks include 1,800 passing yards with seven touchdowns to three interceptions.

He’s already played more games this season than he has in each of his previous three seasons, as he averaged six games played each year to this point. His stats are the best he’s seen since arriving in Cleveland, and the team is reaping the rewards of his consistency.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson also hasn’t topped seven passing touchdowns since joining the Browns and already has that number matched through ten games. He is the unanimous starting quarterback in Cleveland and is certainly making his case to sign an extension this offseason.

Between Cleveland’s young core of star players, both first year and second- or third-year players combined with their respectable veterans, this Browns team is looking to make noise down the stretch of a very manageable second half of their schedule.

Watson is still creating chemistry with his offensive weapons, and some weeks are better than others. However, if he continues playing at this level and orchestrating late game comebacks, there’s no doubt he should be in serious contention for the CPOTY award in February.