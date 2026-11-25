The Cleveland Browns are used to bringing dysfunction to the AFC North with their actions both on and off the field.

However, there has not been a peep heard from Berea, and they sit second in the division at 6-4. The stalwart of the division, historically, has been the Pittsburgh Steelers until this season.

The Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin parted ways at the end of last season after 19 years with zero losing seasons. Now the story has changed, as new coach Mike McCarthy benched Aaron Rodgers overnight in favor of Mason Rudolph.

Rodgers has had his lowest completion percentage of his career, but he should still give the Steelers the best chance to win. They are on a two-game losing streak after getting blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals and then dropping a close game against the two-win Philadelphia Eagles.

No matter how Rudolph performs, it looks as though Rodgers is finished in Pittsburgh. He did not show up to the team meeting Wednesday morning, which could signal his end.

Rodgers and McCarthy had a contentious relationship prior to his benching, and the relationship seems to be unsalvageable.

The Steelers’ first team meeting today was scheduled for 8 am, and Aaron Rodgers was not at the team’s training facility at that time. pic.twitter.com/yIYmWfrXKf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2026

The path to the playoffs has now changed for the Browns, as they are the sixth seed in the AFC, one spot ahead of the Steelers.

Both teams are tied, but the Browns have the tiebreaker as of now due to their record within the division.

The Steelers should be underdogs in their next three games, and they play the Baltimore Ravens twice in the last four weeks. The Ravens are having a down year, but the offense has turned around under Jacoby Brissett, and their matchups are always physical. The Browns have the easier schedule for the rest of the season.

The other teams trailing the Browns are the New England Patriots, who lost Drake Maye. Behind them are the Houston Texans at 4-6, and the Browns already beat them head-to-head to win the tiebreaker. The Las Vegas Raiders raced off to a 3-0 start, but have fallen to 4-7. If the Browns can beat them Sunday night, then they will be all but finished.

There is blood in the water for the last wild-card spot, but it’s not the Browns’.

Not only do the benching and fallout with Rodgers benefit the Browns’ playoff hopes, but it also shows the turnaround and shift in the division.

The Browns were on a two-game losing streak, falling to 5-4 and out of a playoff position. Todd Monken did not panic and stuck with Deshaun Watson after missing a week with a concussion.

They fell down 17-0 against the Texans, and fans were ready for Shedeur Sanders to come out and spark the offense. The belief Monken had in Watson paid off as he had his best three-quarters of the season to lead the Browns to a victory and back into the playoff race.

The move to bench Rodgers and his reaction is a typical move the Browns would make in years past, but now the shoe is on the other foot, and the Browns are the ones making responsible decisions. As a result, they are poised to finish ahead of the Steelers in the division. The Browns sit only one game out of the Cincinnati Bengals, and they play each other two times in the last seven games.

The Browns’ roster is so young, and they do not care about the past. Monken has everyone in the organization on the same page, and there has been no discontent.

Rodgers' benching is an alarm that change is coming in the AFC North.

And fortunately, the Browns aren't at the center of negative attention for once.