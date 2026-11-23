The Cleveland Browns had Sunday off with their Week 11 bye week. Despite this, the team still had some things go their way after a couple of different games from around the league.

Let's take a look at some of the ways the Browns won during their week off:

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Adin Huntington (98) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Divisional Opponents Losing

Every season, no matter the team, if you are on bye week and get to watch your division rivals lose, it's a win for your team.

However, the losses from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are even sweeter for the Browns, who now climb back into second place in the AFC North.

Pretty sweet results for the work they put in this week.

Now, not only did these losses help in divisonal rankings, they helped in a bigger way as well.

THE BROWNS DIDN’T PLAY TODAY AND THEIR ODDS TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS HAVE RISEN TO 62% 🤯



👉 https://t.co/VQqxLTzl57 pic.twitter.com/l365JeLWCC — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) November 22, 2026

The Playoff Picture

Now that Cleveland has the advantage over Pittsburgh, the Browns move up a slot and are now the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture. According to league sources, Cleveland has a 58% chance of making the postseason after this week.

Looking at some non-AFC North games, the Browns also had some help from the Denver Broncos.

In their divisional matchup, Denver beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24.

This is huge for the Browns because not only do they host the Raiders in week 12 on Sunday Night Football, but they are competing for a wild-card spot with them.

Let's take a deeper dive into this next matchup against the Raiders and highlight another aspect of any given bye week.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass on fourth down against Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next up: Vegas is Coming to Town

With all of the factors mentioned already, this next game for the Browns is arguably the most important matchup yet.

Looking at some teams trying to jump into wild-card playoff spots, the New England Patriots sit right outside at number eight with a 5-5 record. After them, there's the Houston Texans with a record of 4-6, and then the Raiders in spot 10 with a 4-7 record.

For Cleveland, they have already beaten the Texans and Steelers, and with Drake Maye going down for New England, the Raiders are, in a sense, one of the final wins needed to solidify at least a tiebreaker over some close playoff competition.

Fernando Mendoza's first INT of the game is a pick-sixpic.twitter.com/64mNEVsSzZ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 23, 2026

As for the matchup itself, the Browns got another win from the bye week. That is extra time to study a rookie quarterback with hardly any NFL film.

Fernando Mendoza is now the guy for the Raiders following the Kirk Cousins trade at the deadline.

Against the Broncos, the score may say Denver won by two touchdowns, but that was thanks to a late-game pick-six from the Broncos' defense that got the score to that point.

In other words, Mendoza had a chance to lead his team to victory in his first career start, and finished the game going 18/37 for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates with fans after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Thoughts

No matter what, the Browns were very fourtunate to have a later bye week this season.

The ability to get rest in week 11 before attempting to make a playoff push in the middle of a five-game home stand is a gift sent from the schedule makers.

The Browns now have to capitalize on all the losses from close competition and come out with a win over the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.