Why the Browns Were Among the Biggest Week 11 Winners During a Bye Week
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The Cleveland Browns had Sunday off with their Week 11 bye week. Despite this, the team still had some things go their way after a couple of different games from around the league.
Let's take a look at some of the ways the Browns won during their week off:
Divisional Opponents Losing
Every season, no matter the team, if you are on bye week and get to watch your division rivals lose, it's a win for your team.
However, the losses from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are even sweeter for the Browns, who now climb back into second place in the AFC North.
Pretty sweet results for the work they put in this week.
Now, not only did these losses help in divisonal rankings, they helped in a bigger way as well.
The Playoff Picture
Now that Cleveland has the advantage over Pittsburgh, the Browns move up a slot and are now the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture. According to league sources, Cleveland has a 58% chance of making the postseason after this week.
Looking at some non-AFC North games, the Browns also had some help from the Denver Broncos.
In their divisional matchup, Denver beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24.
This is huge for the Browns because not only do they host the Raiders in week 12 on Sunday Night Football, but they are competing for a wild-card spot with them.
Let's take a deeper dive into this next matchup against the Raiders and highlight another aspect of any given bye week.
Next up: Vegas is Coming to Town
With all of the factors mentioned already, this next game for the Browns is arguably the most important matchup yet.
Looking at some teams trying to jump into wild-card playoff spots, the New England Patriots sit right outside at number eight with a 5-5 record. After them, there's the Houston Texans with a record of 4-6, and then the Raiders in spot 10 with a 4-7 record.
For Cleveland, they have already beaten the Texans and Steelers, and with Drake Maye going down for New England, the Raiders are, in a sense, one of the final wins needed to solidify at least a tiebreaker over some close playoff competition.
As for the matchup itself, the Browns got another win from the bye week. That is extra time to study a rookie quarterback with hardly any NFL film.
Fernando Mendoza is now the guy for the Raiders following the Kirk Cousins trade at the deadline.
Against the Broncos, the score may say Denver won by two touchdowns, but that was thanks to a late-game pick-six from the Broncos' defense that got the score to that point.
In other words, Mendoza had a chance to lead his team to victory in his first career start, and finished the game going 18/37 for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.
Final Thoughts
No matter what, the Browns were very fourtunate to have a later bye week this season.
The ability to get rest in week 11 before attempting to make a playoff push in the middle of a five-game home stand is a gift sent from the schedule makers.
The Browns now have to capitalize on all the losses from close competition and come out with a win over the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.
Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator. He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.