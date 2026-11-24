The Cleveland Browns’ 2026 season is shaping up to be a memorable one, with the team firmly engaged in the race for the playoffs despite below-average quarterback play and a running game that scares no one.

Coordinator Mike Rutenberg’s defensive unit has been a big factor in the Browns’ surprising season, managing to keep most games close enough for quarterback Deshaun Watson to turn it on late and lead a number of fourth-quarter comebacks.

Cleveland’s defense features several big-time names, including cornerback Denzel Ward, who’s playing the best ball of his life at 29 years old, and second-year wonder Carson Schwesinger, who’s already earned a spot among the league’s top linebackers. Standout rookie Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has also been making noise despite starting just four games this year. And they’ve managed all this despite trading away all-World defensive end Myles Garrett during the offseason.

The Browns are currently ranked fifth-best in passing defense (2,011 yards), second-best in passing completion percentage allowed (58.8), second-best in tackles for a loss (64), and seventh-best in yards allowed after the catch (980) after 10 games.

However solid this group looks week after week, it’s still not part of the truly elite echelon in the league--not by a long shot.

The Browns aren’t so bright in many other aspects of defensive play, including 10th-worst in rushing defense (1,263), 10th-worst in rushing yards per game (126.3), sixth-worst in rushing yards per attempt (4.6), and 10th-worst in quarterback hurry percentage.

And the team is downright mediocre in other spots as well, such as points allowed per game (22.0, tied 14th), takeaways (13, tied 14th), and sacks (27, tied 11th).

Personnel-wise, Cleveland is still waiting for Jared Verse’s breakout game after recording zero sacks, zero passes defended, zero forced fumbles, zero fumbles recovered, and just four tackles for a loss after the first 10 games in a Browns uniform.

Mason Graham started the season on fire, but has since slowed down statistically after knee and ankle injuries forced him to miss two games in October, while Derek Barnett --a late offseason addition to the defensive line-- is also sackless and has one forced fumble and one tackle for a loss in 10 appearances for the club.

Could one defensive addition turn the Browns’ defense into an elite unit?

Yes, but it won’t be easy. Over the past 15 months, NFL teams have traded away generational talents in their prime, such as Micah Parsons, Jeffery Simmons, and, of course, Garrett.

The Browns own two first-rounders and three fourth-rounders in 2027, two second-rounders in 2028, and two third-rounders in 2029, so there are ample resources to work with if another marquee name should come up available during the next offseason.

A couple of big names to watch in case a trade market materializes are the Niners’ Nick Bosa and the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby.

Bosa is tricky. He hasn’t recorded a sack in five appearances this year, and injuries are clearly piling up. He hasn’t compiled double-digit sacks since 2023, and at 29 years of age, it’s hard to expect him to get substantially better than what we’re seeing right now.

But those numbers, coupled with two remaining years on his deal with no guaranteed money, mean he could be available, with the acquiring team signing an extension to lower projected cap hits of around $33 million and $34 million for 2027 and 2028, respectively. San Francisco would also need to agree to take on a dead cap charge of $49 million by letting him walk, which isn’t impossible.

A Crosby trade had already been agreed upon during this past offseason for two Ravens’ first-rounders, before Baltimore backed out of the deal. Unlike Bosa, it doesn’t seem like Crosby has lost a step, so that figure might still be the going rate for his services, along with about $85 million for the three remaining years on his deal, which only includes about $29 million guaranteed for 2027. That sounds enticing. But if Crosby were put on the trading block again, expect him to have multiple suitors.

A talent like Crosby, coupled with Verse's expected breakthrough, should instantly change the dynamics up front for the Browns, for the better.

A couple of non-elite but still very interesting names to keep tabs on would include the Steelers’ Alex Highsmith and the Eagles’ Nolan Smith. If we’re talking about help on the inside, the Eagles’ Jalen Carter instantly becomes the biggest name out there.

Potential free agent alternatives at edge rusher include the Bills’ Greg Rousseau, Chargers’ Tuli Tuipulotu, and Rams’ Byron Young. While these names would save the team valuable draft capital, the financial burden of an open-market free agent contract could become unbearable in the medium term.

Other names to watch in free agency include Bucs’ YaYa Diaby, Titans’ Jermaine Johnson II, and Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux, with all those names likely commanding deals worth around $20 million and upwards per year. Rams’ Kobie Turner would surely draw a similar figure at the tackle position.

Regardless, expect the Browns to add more bodies to the defensive line via the draft, with a high chance of a top-round pick, depending on what the team decides to do at the quarterback position.

Outside of Crosby, it's hard to find one name that could change it all for Cleveland. Therefore, a multiple-reinforcement strategy looks like the safest bet. Nonetheless, the defensive line should be the top priority on defense.