The Cleveland Browns are alive and well heading out of Week 11.

While they may have gotten a bye, many of the teams the Browns needed to lose did, giving them the best-case scenario heading into the final stretch of the 2026 regular season.

On Nov. 23, in a Monday Night Showdown, the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Washington Commanders 22-20. The loss moves the Bengals to 7-3 on the season, while the 6-4 Browns now sit just a game behind them for the top spot in the AFC North.

The Bengals, Ravens, and Steelers all lost in week 11 with the Browns on a bye week.



The Browns are 1 game back of the Bengals in the AFC North. pic.twitter.com/zqsHvb2xFa — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 24, 2026

This past weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens all lost as well, dropping to 6-4 and 4-7, respectively.

The Browns are now the only team in the AFC North with a winning streak intact heading into Week 12.

The Path Ahead

Whether the Browns are legit or not, the schedule down the back half of the year favors them tremendously.

In Week 12, the Browns will take on the Fernando Mendoza-led Las Vegas Raiders, a young team that is still trying to find its footing, in a primetime meeting. The Raiders are just 4-7 this year and coming off a 38-24 defeat to the Denver Broncos.

The Browns return from their bye week as the AFC’s sixth seed and are 4.5-point home favorites against the Raiders, per DraftKings. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 23, 2026

Over the course of the next five games following the Raiders affair, the Browns will clash with the Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. The Browns and Bengals will play in Week 13 and Week 18.

A Good Ole' Fashioned High-Stakes, In-Division Rivalry

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) runs for yards after catch during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Raiders, Falcons, Giants, Ravens and Colts all appear to be favorable matchups for the Browns, particularly with four of those teams sitting below .500, Cleveland's two matchups against the Bengals could prove to be the most consequential games remaining on its schedule.

Normally pulling headlines because of the state ties, the Browns and Bengals' meetings this season will have more of a say on where the two teams finish in the North than in years past.

In Week 13, it could be the difference between the Browns being stuck in second for the rest of the season or making the No. 1 spot a tug-of-war match. Then, in Week 18, as long as both sides keep their current pace going, that meeting could end up deciding some final seedings.

And along the way, there is still a chance for the Steelers to regain some momentum and make the climb.

Steelers lost. Browns move up to second in the AFC North 😎 pic.twitter.com/bsX5xkjqWL — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) November 22, 2026

In a year when the Browns were written off, with plenty of doubt cast on the team's ability to play competitive football on Sundays, led by head coach Todd Monken, they have just found a way to keep winning.

Now, it is all about finishing the year strong and not letting the positives, and rest, that came during the bye week affect their momentum.