The Cleveland Browns are headed out of a Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record.

A team that many wrote out before the 2026 NFL regular season even began has quickly put itself in position to make the playoffs. After the weekend results, the Browns now hold the No. 6 spot in the AFC and still have a chance to take the No. 1 spot in the North in the coming weeks.

Here are the three most influential players to the Browns' success this season:

3. WR Denzel Boston

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns' front office went out this past offseason and retooled the offense, focusing on adding talent to the offensive line and wide receiver room. Fortunately, both have been bright spots in the 2027 season.

But out of both groups, one player has emerged as a clear-cut standout.

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has been far and away the best target downfield for quarterback Deshaun Watson. He has 33 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns, all while averaging 15.8 yards per reception. He is on pace to be the frontrunner for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

When Cleveland needs a big play or a first down, Boston is one of the go-to guys. He has 22 first downs picked up this season.

With tight end Harold Fannin Jr. having a slow start to the year through the first few weeks, and wideout Jerry Jeudy having a relatively lackluster role, Boston's quick emergence has been huge for the Browns' offense.

2. LB Carson Schwesinger

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) fumbles after a tackle by Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. The Cleveland Browns recovered the fumble. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carson Schwesinger has been one of the Browns' most reliable starters on the defense.

Even while being banged up and bruised, Schwesinger laces up his cleats and leaves it all on the field every Sunday for the Browns. Through 10 games, he already has over 100 tackles, six for a loss, four quarterback hits, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

#Browns Carson Schwesinger is the only LB currently in the NFL with



-100+ tackles

-3 sacks

-3 Forced Fumbles



Doesn’t matter where on the field you are. If you have the ball Carson will find you pic.twitter.com/kzGabdYeUI — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) November 20, 2026

The definition of a defensive leader, in his second season at the highest level of the game, the 23-year-old has already made his mark.

Across the next few seasons, Schwesinger should emerge as one of the best linebackers in the league and start to garner the national attention he deserves.

Without him on the gridiron this season, it is hard to imagine the Browns would be where they are at.

1. CB Denzel Ward

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after making an interception in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Browns traded future Hall of Fame defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams this past offseason, it was obvious that the organization needed someone to step up defensively in his place.

Initially, such expectations landed on newcomer Jared Verse, but across the first 10 games, he hasn't looked the part at all.

Fortunately, cornerback Denzel Ward has.

In the Browns' Week 10 win over the Houston Texans, Ward was lock down. He allowed just four catches for 16 yards on nine total targets. Such a performance brought his season average to just 3.8 yards allowed per target.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward allowed 4 catches for just 16 yards on 9 targets against the Texans, recording 3 passes defensed.



Ward has allowed 3.8 yards per target this season, second-fewest among CBs entering the late window (min. 30 targets).@HOUvsCLE | #DawgPound — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2026

For a defense that needed someone to take the spotlight in a post-Garrett era, Ward has done a tremendous job. He is also on pace for the most interceptions in a single season in his career, already posting three, with 12 pass deflections tacked on.

A multi-time Pro Bowler, he is set to finally get his first All-Pro selection and even receive votes for Defensive Player of the Year.