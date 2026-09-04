Browns Could Regret Releasing Luke Floriea as Preseason Standout Draws Interest

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns just can't seem to do anything right at the moment.

Well, at least in the eyes of the fans.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the front office announced those who had been cut and would not end up making the 53-man roster. And unfortunately, Mentor High School and Kent State standout Luke Floriea was among those that wouldn't be on the gridiron for the team's Week 1 outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was a tough announcement for many Browns fans to hear. After all, not only is he a native of the area, he also excelled during the preseason.

"Every Browns fan I talked to, they're like 'they're gonna be bad. They're saddling us with Deshaun Watson...why not put somebody local and NE Ohio...why can't we have something to get excited about.'"



➡️ @SportsBoyTony and @KenCarman on #Browns fans' reaction to WR Luke Floriea… pic.twitter.com/mvL6qtgu8w — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 1, 2026

He finished with six catches on 11 targets for 95 total receiving yards and three touchdowns.

When reflecting on Floriea's time in Cleveland and the decision to let him go, head coach Todd Monken said it wasn't an easy process.

“On the one hand, I was happy that he was a part of our team for the short time that we had him," he said. "All he did was work every single day, and then to have the opportunity to have a couple of touchdown catches in the stadium that he was fired up about. So that wasn’t an easy conversation, but it was awesome, just his outlook.

"He gave everything he had in the time he was here with us."

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle Has Come Calling

Now, another team may have a chance to land Floriea and continue riding his preseason momentum.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, it was announced that the 25-year-old was being brought to Seattle for a workout with the Seahawks this week. Super Bowl champions last year, the Seahawks are in a perfect spot to potentially take a risk and add a project wideout like Floriea to the roster with no downside.

Free agent WR Luke Floriea, a camp favorite in Cleveland, has a tryout with the Seahawks this week, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 3, 2026

At 5-foot-8, he is a bit on the smaller side, but his speed and athleticism make up for what he lacks.

The Seahawks just lost long-time wideout Cody White to the Las Vegas Raiders through waivers and may be looking to find someone like Floriea to increase a bit of the team's depth in his place. White played over 200 combined snaps on offense and special teams last year for the Seahawks.

At the very least, Seattle could at least explore the possibility of adding him to the practice squad if it doesn't make the 53-man roster. Currently, they have three wide receivers already there: Ricky White II, Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Julian Hicks.

As his development continues, Floriea should attempt to establish himself as a special teamer, even if it hasn't been a part of his arsenal throughout his career so far.

If the Cleveland native ultimately does end up on the other side of the country, it would be a tough pill to swallow for much of the fanbase who wanted to see his story continue in The Land, especially if his career takes off.