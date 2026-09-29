Browns Face Injury Questions at Key Spots Ahead of Thursday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns play football Thursday.

And through three weeks of the 2026 NFL regular season, things are looking up for the orange and brown.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Browns will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers, opening up an 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff from Huntington Bank Field. After winning last weekend against the Carolina Panthers, 21-18, in the home opener, momentum is riding high.

#Browns HC Todd Monken looking to start practice off with some good vibes, making his rounds while vibing to Rylo Rodriguez on the playlist. pic.twitter.com/w5ok22ALFr — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 29, 2026

“We're playing for first place," Monken said after the win on Sunday. "Holy s***. Is that cool or what? I mean, so our guys are ready to rock and roll and we'll be good to go. But appreciate the fans and we're not perfect. We're not coaching or playing. We're going to fight like hell to get there, I promise.”

Well, the Browns are going to have to fight, especially with some of the team's starters banged up.

In the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Browns released an injury report, sharing that a few players on both sides of the ball may not be ready for Thursday's installment of the storied rivalry between the two in-division rivals.

Browns-Steelers Tuesday injury report. Game status comes out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9bn30Od2Iu — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 29, 2026

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard was limited due to a knee injury; center Elgton Jenkins did not practice due to a concussion and guard Teven Jenkins was limited due to a back injury. Along with the three offensive linemen, wide receiver Tylan Wallace showed up on the injury report for the offensive side of the ball, as he did not practice due to a knee injury.

Elgton is expected to miss Thursday night's game, with Monken sharing that Luke Wypler is set to take his place in the starting lineup if need be. Rookie Parker Brailsford would back him up.

On Wallace's end, Monken said he is still waiting for information on his status, as his knee injury has left him on crutches. In his place, practice squad wideouts Jimmy Horn Jr. or Bub Means could get elevated.

#Browns Todd Monken said he is still waiting for more information on WR Tylan Wallace, who injured his knee in Sunday's game and was on crutches after the game. WR/KR Jimmy Horn Jr. and Bub Means are on the practice squad and could be in line for elevation on Thursday, if Wallace… — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 29, 2026

Defensively, cornerback Tyson Campbell and safety Grant Delpit were limited on both Monday and Tuesday. Campbell is recovering from both knee and hip injuries suffered in a Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having not played this past weekend against the Panthers, while Delpit has been fighting through shoulder discomfort.

The Athletic's Zac Jackson reported that Delpit and Campbell were participating in early individual drills open to the media on Tuesday. Their status is still limited, but everything is pointing toward them both being good to go by Thursday.

A final game status report will be released at some point on Wednesday, Sept. 30, with roster moves to follow if need be.