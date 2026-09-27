3 Quotes That Stood Out After the Browns’ Home-Opening Win Over Panthers

Once again, it wasn't pretty, but the Cleveland Browns found a way to win a football game.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, the Browns played host to the Carolina Panthers for a home opener from Huntington Bank Field. After going 1-1 through the first two weeks, taking down the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, the Browns clawed to a 21-18 victory against a surging Panthers squad.

Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson earned his postgame cheers, throwing for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 16 completions. The rushing attack, led by Quinshon Judkins, totaled 132 yards.

Deshaun Watson's last 2 weeks:



40-for-60

382 passing yards

4 TDs, 0 INTs



First time the Browns have had a winning record since 2023. pic.twitter.com/BD9QLSi4Jp — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 27, 2026

All while the offense did its job, the defense remained strong as well, holding the Panthers offense to just 19 points, even with quarterback Bryce Young nearly throwing for 300 yards.

Here are the three postgame quotes that matter the most following the Browns' second win of the 2026 regular season:

1. Todd Monken is Excited

Understandably so, the first-year head coach Todd Monken was jacked up following the win.

“We're playing for first place," Monken began. "Holy s***. Is that cool or what? I mean, so our guys are ready to rock and roll and we'll be good to go. But appreciate the fans and we're not perfect. We're not coaching or playing. We're going to fight like hell to get there, I promise.”

The Browns are tied for the top spot in the AFC North standings, sitting at 2-1 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. The Baltimore Ravens, who play later Sunday in Brazil against the Dallas Cowboys, have a chance to match that record as well.

Getting early-season wins while still learning, building momentum, and moving on to the next week is important, and somehow, the Browns are doing just that.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) shakes hands with Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Deshaun Watson Thanks the Fans

After putting himself in an awkward spot just a few weeks ago, bashing the fanbase and city, Watson turned things around on Sunday.

Not only did he play well and give the franchise its second win of the year, but he followed up his performance by complimenting the environment and energy the crowd gave.

“The energy, the fans, it was amazing,” - Deshaun Watson on the Browns crowd today 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4gKGQ5bYVg — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 27, 2026

"From the moment I woke up, the anticipation, the anxiousness, just to get in front of the fans, to get here, to get started," he said. "...the energy, the fans, it was amazing. They kept believing in us, and they kept the energy up... overall, we didn't give up. We fed on that energy."

Watson's job isn't done yet, as there is still plenty more season to go, but his play through three weeks has set the team up nicely to keep contending for the top spot in the AFC North.

3. Todd Monken Speaks To the Fanbase and Watson's Success

It is no secret that Monken, Watson and the fanbase have an odd relationship.

When Watson was named the starting quarterback, many criticized Monken for the decision, and then Watson later voiced his frustrations, making the situation even more difficult for the fanbase to swallow.

But after what the 31-year-old signal-caller did on the field Sunday, leading a fourth-quarter comeback capped by a game-winning touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr., then thanking the fanbase for its energy, it seems it's all positive vibes in Cleveland now.

Monken echoed Watson's comments and related to the fanbase.

"We got the greatest fans in the world," he said. "All Browns fans want to be is part of something special. Something to cheer about. Just give you a chance. Play tough. Play physical...that's what they want. And the better we play, the more we deserve to be cheered. And when you don't, you don't. That's what we live by...

"... We had not coached well enough on offense. We had not played well enough. He [Watson] probably didn't play as well as he wanted. But to get knocked down, then come back in and make a play, then the two-point conversion. This is about him. This is about that. The drive before that two, we stalled... we are certainly more than capable. But I am really happy for him..."

Todd Monken really happy for Deshaun Watson to help #Browns rally late for their second win https://t.co/KJFgY2WRcL pic.twitter.com/xB0ElwITzN — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 27, 2026

The Browns will look to keep momentum going on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 8:15 p.m. EST, when they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to town.

The two sides will battle for the top spot in the division standings.