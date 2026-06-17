Browns Fans Shouldn’t Panic About Shedeur Sanders' Offseason Performance

As the Cleveland Browns open quarterback competition approaches its next -- and hopefully final -- stage, it might be hard to project who could be in the driver’s seat at this moment.

Nonetheless, it isn’t hard at all to project who should come out as the team’s starting quarterback, despite not so great numbers during 11-on-11s drills at OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

According to ESPN Cleveland’s unofficial numbers, which was based only on portions of the workouts open to the media, Shedeur Sanders completed 79 of 113 throws with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson was credited with 90 completions out of 130 attempts, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Browns offseason practices are a wrap! Here’s the combined totals for all the QBs in team drills (11v11 and 7v7) during open practices.



Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders were the only QBs to take 1st team reps. pic.twitter.com/e91QLOMeF2 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 11, 2026

However, beyond what those numbers may suggest, there is no tangible evidence pointing towards Watson outplaying Sanders, either anecdotic, or based on head coach Todd Monken’s remarks on the state of the competition.

"As much as I’d love to make that decision, either by someone separating themselves upward or downward, either way, which has not occurred, and we haven’t even gotten to practicing against an opponent, putting the pads on, having a controlled scrimmage or playing preseason games."

Even if Sanders’ numbers could have been much better, there’s so much more going into Monken’s pending decision than just a stat line for offseason practices.

In any case, one has to wonder how come even with superior passing stats during those drills, and vast experience in his favor, it’s Watson who hasn’t been able to create some separation in this competition. That’s pretty troubling.

Sanders and Watson were the only passers on the team roster working with the first team.

Shedeur Sanders has been trending in the right direction

At this point in the offseason, it’s hard not to find an opinion that isn’t noting Sanders’ progress in his second year with the club.

Just two days ago, general manager Andrew Berry offered high praise for Sanders, saying, “I think he did a phenomenal job this offseason.”

Similar opinions have been expressed by Monken, offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian, with the coaches highlighting everything from better footwork, better read progression and solid work ethic.

One detail that shouldn’t go unnoticed is that Sanders was the first quarterback up with the starters on the first day of the mandatory minicamp, ahead of Watson, who started Day 2 with the first-team.During the first days of OTAs, it was Watson who was getting most of the early work with the first-stringers, especially in situation drills.

At this point in time, it might be fair to wonder if Watson will ever regain his Houston Texans form -- that passer would have already annihilated its in-house competition -- or has he already plateaued.

But if the current trends holds, Sanders’ arrow looks like it's pointing up while Watson seems stuck in neutral. And the natural conclusion to that race would see Sanders retaking the starting job he held at the end of last season for the Browns.