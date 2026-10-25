Browns Get Lucky Break As Two Major Defensive Contributors Cleared For Titans Game

The Cleveland Browns should be entering Sunday's showdown against the Tennessee Titans with all the momentum in the world.

Following a strong 4-2 start to the 2026 NFL regular season, the Browns have now gained an extra edge as two major defensive contributors were cleared to play.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, just hours before the Browns were set to take on the Titans from Nissan Stadium, the team released the inactive report, with both cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Quincy Williams not listed. The two had been dealing with injuries throughout the week and were questionable.

Denzel Ward is ACTIVE (right hand) for #Browns v #Titans



Inactives:

QB Taylen Green (3QB)

LB Justin Jefferson

CB Noah Igbinoghene

RB Audric Estime

DT Mike Hall Jr.

C Parker Brailsford — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 25, 2026

The only inactives are quarterback Taylen Green, linebacker Justin Jefferson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, running back Audric Estime, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. and center Parker Brailsford.

Each of these comes as no surprise and will likely not have too big of an effect on the outcome.

Ward Is Good To Go

#Browns CB Denzel Ward (hand) is ACTIVE for today's game against the Titans. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 25, 2026

All week long, there was speculation surrounding Estime's involvement on the gridiron on Sunday. He was dealing with a hand injury, specifically something with his finger.

Head coach Todd Monken did expect him to play, though.

"Knowing Denzel, we expect him to play, but we'll see," Monken said during the week.

Ward has been the Browns' most reliable defensive contributor since he arrived way back in 2018.

This season, he has contributed 25 total tackles, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one quarterback hit and one interception. While he hasn't had many flashy moments yet, he has stayed healthy and remained a consistent presence on the field.

If he keeps up his current pace, he will set a career-best in total tackles.

Against Cam Ward and a relatively pass-heavy offense, Ward will have a chance to continue his recent streak of good play.

Williams Looking To Stay Hot

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during player introductions before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Ward, Williams has been en fuego as of late.

Playing in all six games to begin the campaign, Williams has 40 combined tackles with three for a loss. He has also contributed three quarterback hits and one sack, all while routinely putting physical shots on the opposition. He has a team and league best of three forced fumbles.

He has also tacked on two pass deflections.

Whether it is the rushing or passing attack, Williams has found a way to impact both areas of an opposing offense.

Fortunately, all week long, Williams was singing the song that he was going to be playing this weekend. Following the Browns' close-knit win over the Ravens last weekend, he had been dealing with neck soreness.

"Just a little soreness," Williams said on Thursday. "Missed yesterday just for precautionary stuff, get some tests done and everything and I was back out there today moving full speed. Moving, it feels good. Just did a little check right there...good for Sunday."

Having nearly every go-to option back from injury on both sides of the ball gives the Browns the perfect opportunity to improve to 5-2 on the campaign and stay atop the AFC North standings.

The Browns and Titans kick things off at 1:00 p.m. EST.