Browns Have a Major Deshaun Watson Problem on Their Hands After Disastrous Week 1

Deshaun Watson’s performance during the Cleveland Browns' Week 1 lopsided loss at Jacksonville was a nightmare, to put it mildly.

The quarterback that feels somehow forced upon the team did exactly what any reasonable person who has followed the Browns all offseason long thought and predicted, and laid an egg on the road against the Jags. In any case, the only surprise might have been that he actually looked worse than what some people were hoping to see.

Right after the debacle, Browns’ first year head coach Todd Monken was surprisingly reluctant to confirm Watson as the team’s starter going forward, given everything he has said up to this point regarding the starting quarterback position.

"I'd rather just talk about today, because I haven't had time to even look at the tape," said Monken after a 34-10 spanking that doesn’t quite do the Jaguars enough justice.

Remember, Monken explicitly said back in August when he handed the keys to the offense to Watson that “No, we’re not anticipating this being a week-to-week thing”.

Yet, what happened on the field of EverBank Stadium was enough to at least make him think about when to confirm Watson as the starter for Week 2, another road game in Florida, this time against the Buccaneers.

That announcement came today, with Monken telling reporters “I anticipate Deshaun (Watson) will be our starter.”

While expected, the truth of the matter is that the Browns have put themselves in a no-win situation at quarterback.

Why the Browns have put themselves in an impossible situation with Deshaun Watson

There’s no easy way of going back on this one, no matter how bad Watson looks on the field. And trust us, he looked terrible.

Cleveland and its top decision-makers have pushed for Watson so hard for so long that pulling him after one game, no matter how awful it looked, would be even worse. Here’s the quarterback that the team has fought so hard to convince the fans has turned the corner, made great strides, and is finally healthy enough after four long years -- a lengthy suspension included -- to make a difference for the Browns. That’s the story they're sticking with.

And after all those open practice interceptions and the miserable preseason performances, we were still told we didn’t know anything about quarterbacking, and in fact, Watson was showing some really “great” stuff. In essence, we were told to not trust our eyes, and we were told that again with Monken stating brazenly today “there were some really good things on film, some things that you can build on.”

We were also told his teammates were 100 percent behind Watson and his leadership abilities, a claim that must be put into question today with Ronnie HIckman’s response regarding his feeling about continuity at the quarterback position. Said the Browns’ safety bluntly: “That’s above my pay grade.”

The reality is much more obvious. Watson will never be the player Browns’ brass thought they were acquiring when they gave up six draft picks -- including three rounders -- and a still NFL record contract which has produced single digit wins over four seasons and change. And the Browns will have to live with it for Week 2 and beyond.

Because at this point, if you were Shedeur Sanders, why would you want to be thrusted into the game now, after being stripped of all starter’s reps in practice after getting suckered into a sham “QB competition”? If I’m Sanders, I’d like at least two full weeks of practice with the ones before being sent out to the wolves, instead of being set up for failure. Yet, waiting until a Week 11 bye to make a change feels downright impossible.

Make no mistake, this isn’t about Sanders anymore. At this point, I’m sure Browns’ fans would be equally happy if it were Dillon Gabriel on Taylen Green in the game. Anyone but Watson. That’s how confrontational this issue has been between the team and everyone else in the football orbit.

So get ready to see more of Watson in Week 2 and -- barring an 10 turnover performance or something of that caliber -- beyond, much to the dismay of anyone following this team.