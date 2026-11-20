When the Cleveland Browns used a second-round pick back in 2025 on a linebacker from UCLA, it was hard to understand just how impactful that player could be in the Orange and Brown.

But just north of 25 games in his professional career, former Bruin Carson Schwesinger has been unstoppable.

He has recorded a whopping 258 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits, all while playing an active role in defending the passing game with four pass deflections and two interceptions. He plays hard, fights through injuries and leads one of the league's best defenses game in and game out.

Carson's been an absolute demon out there 😈 pic.twitter.com/oT4IcVP3k8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2026

Earlier in the year, it looked like Schwesinger was going to miss a game due to injury, but as always, he fought to play on Sunday. Head coach Todd Monken, who is in his first season with the team, recognized immediately that he's the type of player who will do anything he can to play.

"And Carson, what's interesting, early in the week the trainers were semi-optimistic," Monken said back in mid-October. "But they said, Well, it's Carson.' And every time I'd see Carson and I'd ask him, he'd get this silly smirk on his face like, 'Do you know who you're talking to?'"

Earning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2025, Schwesinger looks on his way to potential All-Pro status, or even the Defensive Player of the Year award race, as the 2026 season approaches the back half.

#Browns Carson Schwesinger is the only LB currently in the NFL with



-100+ tackles

-3 sacks

-3 Forced Fumbles



Doesn’t matter where on the field you are. If you have the ball Carson will find you pic.twitter.com/kzGabdYeUI — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) November 20, 2026

While it is great to see a player succeeding at the level Schwesinger has, especially considering he wasn't even a Top 15 pick, let alone a first-rounder, his quick rise to stardom puts the Browns' front office in a peculiar situation.

Do you lock down the 23-year-old on a long-term deal as soon as he is willing to talk about it? Or wait till the final year of his deal to begin talks?

Cleveland should get the deal done as soon as possible

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) tackle Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like in today's era of the game, some players aren't rewarded as often as they should be, at least on the money side.

Someone like Schwesinger, who has such a vital role in the day-to-day operations of the Browns' defense, shouldn't fall into such a framework. Instead, the Browns should do everything they can to give him an extension this offseason, locking him down as the long-term staple of the unit.

Back in 2020, the Browns showed that type of loyalty to defensive end Myles Garrett, who still had two years left on his rookie deal. They signed him to one of the sport's biggest deals, with the contract containing $100 million in total guarantees, the most ever paid to a defensive player.

While Schwesinger may or may not get that type of deal, one that breaks open the league's linebacker market, he should still be treated like a top player on the defensive side of the ball.

Oftentimes, deals like this will come for those at the quarterback position, such as Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, among others.

But that shouldn't hurt the 23-year-old's chances of getting paid the big bucks.

If the front office was willing to do it on Garrett, there is no reason not to have a similar stance with Schwesinger.