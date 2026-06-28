Browns Linebacker Carson Schwesinger Makes NFL Top 100 Players List in First Year

The Cleveland Browns may not have had a great year this past season, but one of their young players sure did have an electric season.

In his first year in the NFL, rookie Carson Schwesinger stepped into a big role as one of Cleveland’s starting linebackers. Usually, rookies take some time to blossom, but Schwesinger appeared to have already bloomed from day one.

It was no secret that on paper, the 2025 NFL Draft class for the Browns was amongst the best. Fans soon learned that it wasn’t just speculation, but reality that their group of young rookies would be key pieces for them moving forward.

Their top two picks included defensive standouts Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, two building blocks to help Cleveland maintain their top-rated defense. Even though Schwesinger was a second-round pick, he was by far the best rookie of their strong draft class.

With even more room to grow for Schwesinger in his second year and beyond, here’s what helped propel him into one of last season’s top 100 players in the NFL.

Opposing offenses feared the heat-seeking missile that is Carson Schwesinger

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) sacked Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Browns had to act fast on adding another linebacker to their defense after they lost Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to a potential career ending neck injury, and in stepped Carson Schwesinger with some big shoes to fill.

From walk-on linebacker at UCLA to being an NFL star rookie in 2025, there wasn’t much that offenses could do to gameplan for Schwesinger. Right from the jump, Schwesinger played the best of any other linebacker on the team by leading the team in tackles.

With 156 total tackles on the season, his speed and agility combined with his knack for his hard-hitting tendencies made him a brick wall. Opposing running backs would try to challenge Schwesinger, but more times than not were shut down before they knew it.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) wraps up Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half of NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schwesinger's 2025 season stats include in 16 games, 156 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, and two interceptions.

His knowledge and understanding of the game at such a fast rate are something you don’t see as often. Not to mention, playing in such a difficult division that is the AFC North and being a force to be reckoned with is as difficult of a feat as any.

Schwesinger even went on a seven-week streak of double-digit tackles during a tough stretch of the season. On the season, he recorded nine games with ten or more tackles, and a few games that were one shy of reaching that.

What is Schwesinger’s outlook for the 2026 season

Carson Schwesinger during a drill at the Browns OTA in Berea on May 27, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, it’s to be expected that Schwesinger will build on his successful first year in the NFL with a similar if not better season in 2026. As Cleveland’s lead linebacker, he’ll have a commanding voice on defense alongside fellow stars Denzel Ward and newcomer Jared Verse.

Even after the Myles Garrett trade, Schwesinger should see an increased role with the team after losing one of the top ranked players in all of football. Schwesinger’s talent is infectious, and with a new fiery linebacker in Quincy Williams joining the fray, the two should pair well together.

Schwesinger made football look easy when he was out there, simply adapting to the speed of the NFL right out of the gates. With another full offseason of training and a coaching staff all around, he can be expected to put up similar numbers to last season.

This Cleveland Browns defense is loaded with young and hungry players looking to make an impact. With the projected easiest schedule in the NFL for the upcoming season, this Browns team is hopeful that their group of talented players can help them take the next step forward.