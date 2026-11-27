The Cleveland Browns may be without their star rookie receiver on Sunday Night Football against the Raiders.

Denzel Boston, a contender for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been sidelined all week from practice with a quad injury.

#Browns WR Denzel Boston (quad) not at practice for the fourth straight day on Friday of #Raiders week pic.twitter.com/JDgKPe7OQr — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 27, 2026

Boston has been the Browns' X receiver and a serious deep threat all season. If Boston cannot play Sunday, Cleveland will be missing a key weapon as it seeks its first home win on Sunday Night Football.

Boston’s Impact

Denzel Boston has started his NFL career strong. Through 10 games, Boston has 33 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns. Boston gives the Browns offense big-play ability by stretching the field and winning contested catches.

Rookie Denzel Boston goes 55 yards for the TD!



CLEvsTB on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nmkRtJNhIv — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

While the Browns still have weapons on the offensive side of the ball, backups like Isaiah Bond and Tylan Wallace, as well as starters such as fellow rookie KC Concepcion and Harold Fannin Jr., must help replace Boston’s production if he is unable to play.

Jeudy’s Time to Shine

Jerry Jeudy has made several big catches for the Browns this season despite a diminished role behind both Boston and Concepcion. With Boston’s status uncertain, Jeudy could see a larger share of the targets, closer to his role in previous seasons.

Jerry Jeudy 235 YDS, 9 REC, 1 TD, 1 2PT vs Broncos (Dec 2, 2024) https://t.co/dS8WKM2Nid pic.twitter.com/1BAV0gy4TI — Cleveland Performances (@CLEPerform) April 29, 2026

The question now remains: will he look like he did in 2024, with a career-high 90 catches for 1,229 yards, or will he look like his 2025 self with just 50 catches and 602 yards?

The Browns must hope for the former.

Keep Fannin Jr. Going



Harold Fannin Jr., the Browns' third-round pick in 2025, has become a focal point of their offense and must remain one. In the first five games of the season, Fannin Jr. had just 157 receiving yards. Since then, Fannin Jr. has exploded for 387 yards over the next five games. This is because the team has focused more on getting the ball to Fannin Jr.

catch in the corner for Harold!#CARvsCLE on FOX pic.twitter.com/JP0yIUl3Gr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2026

If the Browns want to succeed and win despite the potential absence of Boston, they must continue the trend of getting Fannin Jr. involved often in the offensive game plan.

The Bottom Line

Aside from key starters like Fannin Jr. and Jeudy, key backups like Bond and Wallace must step up when their names are called. Wallace is a veteran who came to Cleveland after working with Monken in Baltimore; he may be asked to step up due to his experience if Boston is out.

Bond is an interesting case. When KC Concepcion went out earlier in the season during the Jets game, Bond was asked to step up, and while he did have key catches, he also had multiple drops. If Bond is the man to fill the role, will he eliminate those drops?

Time will tell.

One thing is for certain: Boston is a key cog in the Browns' offensive machine, and without him, the Browns will need other players to step up in a big way to fill his role.