Week 12 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings For Week 12

Brock Bowers at Browns Trey McBride vs. Commanders George Kittle vs. Seahawks Isaiah Likely at Colts Colston Loveland at Lions (Thurs.) Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Raiders Travis Kelce at Bills (Thurs.) Tucker Kraft at Rams (Wed.) T.J. Hockenson vs. Falcons Sam LaPorta vs. Bears (Thurs.)

Complete Week 12 tight end rankings

Week 12 Start ’Em Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Fannin has been on a heater, scoring 12-plus points in four straight games before Cleveland’s bye week. In that span, he has seen at least nine targets three times. He’ll be in a good spot to produce this week too, as Fannin goes up against the Raiders. Seven tight ends have beaten them for at least 10.7 fantasy points, and five of them have done it since Week 5 … including Evan Engram’s 13.4 points last week.

Start ’Em

Tucker Kraft at Rams (Wed. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Kraft had two absolute stink bombs before Green Bay’s bye week, scoring a combined 4.8 fantasy points on just seven targets. I’d keep him in the starting lineup, though, as an upcoming matchup against the Rams is favorable. Their defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends in the last six weeks, including four players who have scored 10-plus points since Week 6.

T.J. Hockenson at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hockenson returned to action last week and saw seven targets, catching six for 55 yards and scoring 11.5 fantasy points. He now has scored more than 11 points in three of his last four games, and the return of Kirk Cousins has been good news for his fantasy appeal. So while this week’s matchup against the Falcons isn’t necessarily good on paper, Hockenson is tough to sit at a thin position. Keep him in your starting lineups.

Chig Okonkwo at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Okonkwo has been a pleasant surprise in recent weeks, scoring 10 or more fantasy points in four of his last six games. He also has been targeted at least five times in three straight games for the Commanders. He’s in a good spot to find success this week too, as the veteran has a plus matchup in Arizona. Their defense has allowed 10-plus points to eight tight ends, and they’ve allowed the sixth-most points to the position since Week 6.

The effort from Chig Okonkwo on this play 👏



CINvsWAS on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rpCjrBz8OE — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026

More Starts

Mike Gesicki vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Brenton Strange vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Tyler Higbee vs. Packers (Wed. 8:15 p.m. ET, Netflix)

Tight End Streamers

Pat Freiermuth vs. Broncos (22%): Freiermuth has scored nine or more points in three straight games, and Denver has allowed the most points to tight ends since Week 6.

Freiermuth has scored nine or more points in three straight games, and Denver has allowed the most points to tight ends since Week 6. Darren Waller at Buccaneers (21% ): Waller is a total dart throw, but the Buccaneers have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends since Week 6.

): Waller is a total dart throw, but the Buccaneers have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends since Week 6. Hunter Henry at Chargers (8%): Henry has a revenge game against the Chargers, and he could turn into a security blanket for Tommy DeVito, who will start at quarterback for the Patriots.

Week 12 Sit ’Em Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Tyler Warren vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Warren was a dud last week, scoring 3.2 fantasy points on one catch (five targets). He now has scored 8.4 or fewer points in four straight games, and he has been held to single digits in five of his last six. Maybe things will improve with Anthony Richardson under center for the Colts, but maybe they won’t … The Giants have allowed the third-fewest points and the seventh-lowest EPA per game to opposing tight ends in the last six weeks.

Sit ‘Em

Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts has gone back into the proverbial tank in the last three weeks, scoring a combined 14.9 fantasy points. He’s impossible to trust as a result, even against a favorable opponent, which is not the case in Week 12. Quite the contrary, Pitts and the Falcons face a Vikings defense that has allowed just one tight end (George Kittle) to beat them for more than 9.5 fantasy points this season. Unless you’re desperate, Pitts needs to be benched.

Dallas Goedert at Cowboys (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert was unable to exploit a good matchup on paper last week, catching one pass on one target in an Eagles win over the Steelers. He has now been held to single digits in three of his last four games, and having Joe Milton III under center isn’t what I would call an attractive scenario for his fantasy value. So even in a game against the Cowboys, I’d be wary of starting Goedert. He’s a low-end starter, at best.

Mark Andrews at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Andrews snapped his statistical slide in Week 10, posting 16.2 fantasy points in the Ravens' loss to the Chargers. So a lot of managers started him in Week 11 … and he finished with 3.4 points. So much for that connection with Jacoby Brissett. Andrews has now been held to fewer than six points in all but one of his last six games, and the Texans have allowed the eighth-fewest points and the fifth-lowest EPA per game to tight ends since Week 6.

More Sits

Dalton Schultz vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Evan Engram at Steelers (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Kenyon Sadiq at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)