Eye-Opening Stat Shows What the Browns Need WR Jerry Jeudy to Rediscover

2024.

A season where the Cleveland Browns won just three games and lost a whopping 14.

But although there were many, and I mean many, negatives following that season, one big-time positive was the breakout of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

The then-25-year-old went out and led the offense with 90 receptions, 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 13.7 yards per reception and 72.3 yards per game. That type of productivity gave a glimpse into Jeudy's true potential.

Posted on X by Gridiron Stats and Info on Saturday, Oct. 31, the last time the Browns had a 150-yard receiver was Jeudy, back during the 2024 season. In a late-season Dec. 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos, he hauled in nine of 13 targets for 235 yards and one touchdown.

Last time each NFL team had a 150-yard receiver pic.twitter.com/gOIl3DRSHK — Gridiron Stats and Info (@GridironInfo_) October 30, 2026

Even with such production, somehow, someway, the Browns would lose 42-31. But Jeudy still put a positive light on the game as he joined the record books, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to surpass 200 receiving yards in a game, trailing just Josh Gordon and Amari Cooper for the top spots.

However, just a few years later, now at age 27, Jeudy has seemingly fallen completely out of the Browns' offensive plans.

And looking back at 2024 and comparing his play to that of 2026 begs the question: can he ever return to that form?

Jeudy's Chance To Break Back Out

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) warms up befo0re the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just three seasons ago, Jeudy was catching passes from a combination of Jameis Winston, Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe.

Now, in 2026, he has Watson as his starting signal caller.

Building chemistry has been difficult, especially with Watson missing the last two seasons. When Jeudy joined the Browns from the Denver Broncos, the controversial quarterback was already dealing with off-field issues and injuries, limiting the time they could spend developing a connection.

As long as Watson can stay healthy this season, the bond will gradually form.

Since getting just five targets for two catches and 26 yards across the first three weeks of the season, his involvement in the offense has shot up tremendously over the last four weeks. From Week 4 through Week 7, he has made 14 catches on 18 targets for 145 yards.

While at times he doesn't get the rock thrown his way until late, Watson has turned to him in critical moments, where Jeudy has then delivered.

The Browns know it, Watson knows it and Jeudy knows it: when the Browns need a play, they go his way. He has the experience and the resume to prove that he can be an elite weapon, especially downfield; that connection just needs a chance to fully grow.

I asked #Browns WR Jerry Jeudy about Cleveland’s fourth-quarter grit and ability to find a way to win:



"We're just motivated. We're determined to win each and every week. We come with the mindset to win the game, no matter what the score is. We focus on each play." pic.twitter.com/d7mPzimahA — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) October 18, 2026

And fortunately, it seems that he will have every opportunity to make up for lost time.

Over the course of the last few weeks, rumors have swirled about whether or not the Browns' front office would start shopping him. While the Browns will at least listen to an offer if it is substantial enough, which makes total sense, they do not plan to actively look to move him elsewhere.

It seems that the 27-year-old will have a chance to remain in Cleveland and form a deeper bond with the young offense.

"With Cleveland in the postseason mix and Jeudy maintaining a good attitude despite the emergence of rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston at wide receiver, sources say his chances of being traded is viewed as less likely," Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter recently wrote. "The Browns aren't shopping Jeudy at all, and the price is high. It would take a premium deal to get Cleveland to move on -- even if general manager Andrew Berry is open to discussing any deal.

"But as of right now, a Jeudy deal seems unlikely."

It sounds like Jerry Jeudy is locked into the Browns roster unless a team comes with a wild offer (which isn’t happening).



Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) and Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) reporting the Browns aren’t shopping the veteran receiver and "the price is too high."



Browns… pic.twitter.com/qV98g4Ce6b — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) October 25, 2026

Jeudy's next opportunity to slowly start regaining that dominant form he displayed in 2024 will be this weekend on Sunday, Nov. 1, when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

The two sides will matchup at 1:00 p.m. EST at Acrisure Stadium for the second meeting of the season.