Browns Legend Hanford Dixon Defends Fans' Frustrations With Current Situation in 2026

The Cleveland Browns still have 16 more games to go.

But Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars put a bad taste in many mouths.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, the Browns were dominated by the Jaguars 34-10, as the offense struggled to put together effective drives and the defense couldn't keep Trevor Lawrence at bay. Following the defeat to begin the 2026 NFL season, many fans and former players voiced their frustrations with the current state of the team.

Just a day after the loss, three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro Cleveland Brown, Hanford Dixon, shared his disdain for where the team is at right now. He also

"They're just fed up now, I think," Dixon said on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Live Show. "It comes to a time where they just wanna see us win some football games, and that's just not been happening. I'm with them."

.@HanfordDixon29 is just as angry as every Browns fan. #DawgPound



"They're just fed up now, I think. It comes to a time where they just wanna see us win some football games, and that's just not been happening. I'm with them."https://t.co/I7MsQ8TkTF pic.twitter.com/wYI1zkP7iM — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) September 14, 2026

Dixon started 128 games for the Browns across nine seasons, posting 26 interceptions and five forced fumbles. He also jumped on top of four balls.

While tackles weren't officially tracked back in his playing days, the now-67-year-old certainly dominated the open field.

His opinions matter, and when the founder of The Dawg Pound shares the sentiment the fans have, something is wrong. If the Browns don't start winning, things are only going to continue to get dicey from the outside.

Many of Cleveland's issues on Sunday came from the offense, as the group, led by starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, scored just three points until the final drive of the game. He was able to connect with rookie wideout Denzel Boston on a 46-yard touchdown pass, but it came far too late to have an impact on the outcome.

In total, Watson passed for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception, completing 16-of-22 passes. He also rushed the ball six times for 38 yards, fumbling a few times but never letting the opposing team jump on it.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the ball wasn't in his control, the rest of the squad did very little as well.

Quinshon Judkins rushed 12 times for 33 yards, while rookie wideout KC Concepcion added three for 15 yards. He had to take on a bit of a larger role in the backfield, simply due to an injury to Judkins' counterpart, Dylan Sampson.

Sampson suffered an injury early in the game.

The offense finished with just 272 total yards, averaging out to 5.6 yards per play, all while the Jaguars' finished with 360 and an average of 6.4 yards per play.

This week, head coach Todd Monken's squad will have to get back to the gridiron and figure out what went wrong in hopes of making sure such struggles don't become the norm.

Browns HC Todd Monken told reporters that he anticipates QB Deshaun Watson will start Sunday at Tampa Bay. Monken said "there were some really good things on film." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2026

Watson and the Browns will have a chance to put Week 1's result behind them as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The two sides will clash from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

And there's no doubt that The Top Dawg will be watching on with hopes that things start trending in the right direction.