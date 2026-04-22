Browns NFL Draft Rumors: What's Real, What's Smoke, and What to Watch

With the first round of the NFL Draft taking place on Thursday, it's time to dive into some of the rumors that have circulated over the past few months regarding what the Cleveland Browns might do in the draft, as well as what may not hold.

What's Real

One of the most talked-about rumors surrounding the draft is that the Browns are considering trading down from their No. 6 pick, and it feels like there’s some truth to that speculation.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Browns are fielding calls regarding the No. 6 pick.

"One year later, the Browns are already taking calls about the No. 6 pick, and sources said they're open to moving it," Schefter wrote. "Another move back would give the Browns more capital in a draft in which they are already scheduled to have nine picks, including Nos. 6 and 24 in the first round."

"A potential trade-up candidate in the eyes of some front office executives is the Cowboys. They have two first-round picks -- though they are said to want to hold onto pick No. 20 -- and need a big-time defensive player."

Since the Browns are likely to target an offensive player with their first pick, trading down from No. 6 makes sense, especially with plenty of offensive players that are going to fall in the draft with the load of great defensive players at the top of the draft.

What's Smoke

It's no secret that the Browns still need to upgrade their quarterback room, but doing so in the first round of this year's draft doesn't seem likely.

There could be two quarterbacks who go in the first round, with Fernando Mendoza likely heading to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1. Following him, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson might be selected somewhere in the middle or late portion of the first round.

The Browns might consider selecting a quarterback at some point during the draft, but using a first-round pick on Simpson feels like a stretch.

Cleveland still has two young quarterbacks heading into their second year: Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Both of them need time to develop, and bringing in another quarterback at the top of the draft right now might not be the best idea.

The Browns need to determine this season whether Sanders will be able to play or if they should target a quarterback in next year's draft class, which is expected to be deeper than this year's.

What to Watch

With all the buzz surrounding the possibility of the Browns trading out of the No. 6 spot, we’ll need to keep an eye on whether they can pull off a deal or decide to stick with their pick.

If the Browns are unable to pull off a trade, they may choose to select the best available player. Even though they need offensive help, they might decide against reaching for a player on that side of the ball and instead opt for a defensive standout.

Cleveland still has another first-round pick at No. 24 and an early second-round pick at No. 39, where it could select offensive players if it chooses to focus on defense at No. 6.