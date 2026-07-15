Browns Position Battle I'm Watching Closest in Training Camp (And How It'll Play Out)

The Cleveland Browns open training camp later this month and there are positional battles all over the roster.

But fans will still have their collective eyes set on one in particular: The battle at quarterback.

Fans of teams all over the NFL are able to focus in on positions such as wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and much more when it comes to camp battles. Browns fans, meanwhile, will spend the 2026 summer watching every single throw that takes place between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland Browns fans will be locked in on the battle between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders

Who will eventually be the Week 1 starter is the first question fans will have. Yet this year's battle goes beyond just that given the assumption the Browns are planning to take a top quarterback prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Starting with Watson, he is on the final year of his disasatrous fully-guaranteed $230 million deal. While he has shown some minor flashes, much of his tenure has been filled with injuries and poor play.

But let's say he comes out and has a dominant camp, easily winning the Week 1 job. If he continues that great play into the season the Browns are in a position where they may consider keeping him around in 2027.

Another alternative is him starting off hot and then being traded to another team to get some value back before he hits free agency. Unfortunately, such a trade would signal to the rest of the locker room the team is in a full rebuild looking ahead to 2027.

It doesn't matter who wins the QB battle, it matters who wins the QB war. @JackORourke94 tells @PhilTaylor98 that Deshaun Watson will win the QB battle, but Shedeur Sanders will win the QB war. pic.twitter.com/Svdtne0q81 — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 14, 2026

Then there is Sanders. The former top prospect fell all the way to the fifth round in last year's draft and ended up making seven starts late in the season. The intense focus on him during this year's camp is more about his own future than that of the Browns.

If Sanders can't win the job, the Browns will have not lost much. He was a fifth-round pick and could either be cut or traded without any financial hit to the team.

But if he thrives, there is the question of if the Browns should even spend a top pick on a quarterback next year. Sanders leading the Browns to a winning season, or even close to it, would lead to a full offseason of questions about whether the Browns should mess up a good thing by brining in a rookie signal-caller.

This camp battle will be under a microscope every single day. But as all Browns fans know, Week 1 is when we will get a real feel for how the quarterback situation is playing out.