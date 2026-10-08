It's Time For the Browns to Move On from This Player

Ever since the end of his career-best 2024 season, Jerry Jeudy has not lived up to the Browns hopes.

After finishing with 90 catches, 1,299 yards, and four touchdowns, Jeudy had Browns fans believing he was the team's real number one wide receiver.

However, in the 2025 season, Jeudy's production was basically cut in half. 90 receptions went to 50, 1,229 yards dropped to 602, and four touchdowns dropped to two.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final straw

After last season, Jeudy finished second in the entire NFL in drops with 10.

Then came the 2026 NFL Draft. Cleveland used one of their two first-round picks on KC Concepcion, a receiver out of Texas.

Then, they doubled down and used their first second-round pick on Denzel Boston, another receiver out of Washington.

With two additions to the wide receiver room in the draft, it was already being hinted at by the organization that Jeudy was on his way out.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) during the first day of training camp, July 29, 2026, at the Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Field

So far in the 2026 season, Jeudy's production on the field has once again decreased.

Through four games, Jeudy has only been targeted a total of eight times. Out of those, he has caught five passes for 62 yards.

As for the rookies, Boston and Concepcion have seen a combined 30 catches through 50 total targets, for 428 yards and two touchdowns.

Not only have the Browns clearly moved on from Jeudy on the depth chart, but also on the field schematically.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reunite after the game at mid field during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Potential Trade Partners

Let's say the Browns do actually want to move on. Who could be some teams that are interested?

The first team that comes to mind is in need of some help for their young quarterback trying to avoid "bust allegations"

Outside of Carnell Tate, the Tennessee Titans could use another receiver pretty badly.

As for a potential return, the Browns may want to look into adding a player like Tony Pollard. If not a player, they may do the deal for some late-round picks. As a reminder, the initial Jeudy trade with the Broncos only required the Browns to give up 2024 fifth- and sixth-rounders.

Would you trade Jerry Jeudy to the Titans for Tony Pollard?



Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed the two teams swap players to help bolster areas of weakness on each roster.



"No other Browns back outside of starter Quinshon Judkins has garnered more than six carries or eclipsed… pic.twitter.com/aXaVm1VTie — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) October 7, 2026

In the scenario Jeudy wants to go to a contender, the Kansas City Chiefs are always looking to get more help for Patrick Mahomes.

If the Browns want Jeudy out of the AFC as a whole, a trade that has been talked about previously is a receiver swap with the Arizona Cardinals.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is having a similar 2026 season to Jeudy. With only 5 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, a change of scenery may be needed for the former number four overall pick.

Regardless of where the Browns receiver ends up, it's clearly time to move on.