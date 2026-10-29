Browns Remain Behind in the Trade Market, But Here's How They Can Join The Fun

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be out of playoff contention for the 2026 NFL season.

But the Cleveland Browns certainly are.

With the Trade Deadline looming, the Browns will look to bolster the roster on both sides of the ball to maintain a top spot in the AFC North. While both sides of the ball have a few holes to fill, the defensive line has been by far the most banged-up part of the squad.

In order to fortify the group and add to the already talented corps, the Browns should make a move for Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, just two days after the Indianapolis Colts began their fire sale in the trade market, 247Sports' Easton Butler reported that the Buccaneers were fielding calls for Vea. The 6-foot-4, 347-pounder has been dominant for most of his career.

Now, at age 31, Vea is likely looking to be on a contending squad and play meaningful football when the calendar turns over to 2027.

The #Packers and the #Bengals have reportedly called the Buccaneers about DT Vita Vea again, per sources. pic.twitter.com/CJuxzKbSiF — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) October 29, 2026

The Browns Enter the Picture

Led by a group sporting second-year standout Mason Graham and exciting edge rusher Jared Verse, the Browns have a young, impressionable line to build around. Adding a player like Vea wouldn't shake up the locker room, but rather give them an experienced star to learn from.

Vea, across the last nine seasons, has dominated the trenches.

With two Pro Bowl selections to show for it, Vea has recorded a whopping 270 combined tackles, 83 quarterback hits, 49 tackles for a loss, 37 sacks and three forced fumbles. His height has also led to him posting 11 pass deflections as well.

Since 2021, Vea has recorded four or more sacks in a season each year, giving him the consistency that Cleveland's line would be looking for.

The biggest appeal of adding Vea would be his ability to improve the Browns' run defense, all while creating more opportunities for the young pass rushers to get into the backfield. Pairing Vea with the likes of Graham and Collins on the inside would give the Browns one of the best defensive fronts in football.

The only concern for adding a player of his status is the contract he is on.

In late August, Vea signed a contract extension with the Buccaneers, adding an extra six million to his $18 million he was already making. That means his contractual value brings him in at nearly $25 million, with another $24 million guaranteed in 2027.

The Browns would have to be willing to take on such a cap hit.

However, as the front office has shown in seasons past, they can finagle the books enough to make the deal work and spread the money out.

What Would the Browns Give Up?

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts with linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) after making a sack in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The recent trade of defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons to the Chicago Bears provides a useful benchmark for what the Browns should give up to land Vea.

The Bears were able to pull Simmons away from the Titans by sending two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder. That is a pretty big return for the Titans, but Simmons' 11-sack campaign in 2025 put his stock through the roof.

However, the Browns shouldn't be expected to pay that much.

Vea is good; there is no questioning that, but his value comes in at a more reasonable area. The Browns would likely have to give up two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick to pry Vea away. If they were willing to give up a second, due to the Buccaneers' demands, that could get the job done as well.

If Cleveland wants to genuinely compete by the time the regular season comes to a close, the front office should at least explore sacrificing a few draft picks at the trade deadline.

And if Vea ends up on the table, the trigger should be pulled.