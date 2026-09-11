Browns Rookie Austin Barber Reacts to News He’ll Start in Week 1

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a spell of bad news ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Friday, Sept. 11, the Browns confirmed that offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who played 17 games in the orange and brown in 2025, would be inactive for the coming weekend. He was expected to be the team's starting right guard. He left Wednesday's practice with a back injury, resulting in him being off the field Thursday and Friday.

In his place, Cleveland's coaching staff is going to turn to rookie offensive guard Austin Barber.

He was selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida.

When asked about his opportunity to make his NFL regular-season debut, Barber shared that he has been prepared for whatever was going to happen.

"Like I said, you got to be prepared to go play," he said Friday. "So I was prepared for anything to happen. I just got to go out there and perform."

#Browns OL Austin Barber on getting the start at RG in the season opener and his NFL regular-season debut:



"Like I said, you got to be prepared to go play. So I was prepared for anything to happen. I just got to go out there and perform." pic.twitter.com/YZIeIHnxhH — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 11, 2026

Barber, who was a third-team All-SEC selection back in 2025, will be tasked with protecting veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Alongside Barber, the Browns are set to trot out left tackle Spencer Fano, left guard Zion Johnson, center Elgton Jenkins and right tackle Tytus Howard. It's the first time since 1990 that Cleveland has had a completely new offensive line compared to Week 1 of the previous season.

Fano, like Barber, is also in his first year of professional football. Taken with the ninth overall pick in this year's draft, he has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to go out and perform this weekend. However, now being up front with Barber should make him feel a bit more comfortable. The two have reportedly built a strong bond over the last few months.

"I'm so excited," Fano said when reacting to the announcement about Barber. "Me and Austin have really had the same mindset ever since coming in here which is we've just been trying to get better every day and find our role."

Caught up with #Browns LT Spencer Fano to talk about fellow rookie Austin Barber getting the start at RG.



"I'm so excited. Me and Austin have really had the same mindset ever since coming in here which is we've just been trying to get better every day and find our role." pic.twitter.com/DGO6rWGMod — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 11, 2026

The Browns and Jaguars are set to go head-to-head on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1:00 p.m. EST from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

And with a new era of Cleveland football on the horizon, all signs will be on the young core set to lead the team into a new season.

"Feel great," head coach Todd Monken said. "Feel good about all of our guys... I'm excited to watch our guys play," Monken said. "I haven't seen anything to the contrary to make me believe they aren't going to play really, really well."