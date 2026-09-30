You know it couldn’t have gone the Browns' way completely, right?

Cleveland has now officially ruled starting center Elgton Jenkins out for tomorrow's prime-time game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jenkins suffered a concussion in the Panthers’ game on Sunday and was a non-participant in the three days of practice leading up to Thursday.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Luke Wypler (56) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fourth-year pro Luke Wypler looks to be sliding into that center spot. Many Browns fans will be familiar with Wypler, as he started the final five games of the season last year, where he was a solid pass blocker but did not produce well in the run game.

Apart from Jenkins, two other Browns players were ruled out, those being right guard Teven Jenkins and wide receiver Tylan Wallace. Teven being out was not much of a surprise for most, as this will now be his fourth consecutive game missed. Wallace was another guy who sustained his injury in the Panthers game, as he was hit hard in the knee on a kickoff return. Wallace also did not practice all week.

Now there is also some good news coming from Cleveland this morning, as they expect to be getting back their starting cornerback opposite Denzel Ward, as Tyson Campbell was a full participant on Wednesday, and he should be go-to-go against Pittsburgh.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) catches a pass defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Campbell back is a huge addition for this defense, as he is one of their top cover guys.

Along with Campbell, Tytus Howard and Grant Delpit will be entering the Thursday Night matchup with a clean bill of health, as they were both full participants on Wednesday after not practicing on Monday and Tuesday.

The main concern for Cleveland will come from losing Jenkins at center, as he was brought in over free agency to be the starter over Wypler, and Cleveland also drafted a center in the fifth round, Parker Brailsford, who’s also dealt with injuries this season.

Running the football may be a struggle, but Pittsburgh’s defense hasn’t exactly been stout against the run as they’ve given up 339 yards over the first three games. The Steelers’ passing defense has been better, giving up just 192.7 yards per game, which ranks in the top 10 in the NFL.

Wypler has gained NFL starting experience in the past year, so he is not stepping into a situation where he is unfamiliar with it. We will see how he plays with Deshaun Watson taking the snaps, as his experience came with Shedeur Sanders.