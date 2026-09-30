How Concerned Should the Browns Be About Elgton Jenkins’ Injury?

The Cleveland Browns enter Thursday Night Football against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers with a 2-1 record and a two-game winning streak. A key injury, however, could threaten that momentum.

Elgton Jenkins Has a Concussion

Elgton Jenkins, the Browns’ starting center, popped up on the injury report on Monday, Sept. 28, with a concussion. Jenkins finished the game Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers, making the injury designation surprising to many. Jenkins has been one of the Browns’ most consistent offensive linemen through three games this season, particularly when protecting the quarterback.

#Browns C Elgton Jenkins (concussion) not on field for open part of practice, but Tytus Howard (knee) and Teven Jenkins (back) were on the field. pic.twitter.com/FEFSUpjHtD — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 29, 2026

Jenkins ranks 15th overall among 32 qualifying centers, first in pass blocking and 25th in run blocking, according to PFF. Jenkins has been a consistent anchor for the Browns' rebuilt offensive line, which is still developing chemistry. While the Browns' offensive line has shown flashes of success, it still has a ton of room to grow, and losing a key veteran is less than ideal on a short week.

Luke Wypler Could Get the Start

Luke Wypler, the Browns' sixth-round draft pick in 2023, would start Thursday if Jenkins cannot play, according to head coach Todd Monken:

#Browns Todd Monken said Luke Wypler will start if C Elgton Jenkins (concussion) can’t play: pic.twitter.com/FaebDR5gz6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2026

Wypler, an Ohio State product, started five games for the Browns at the center position in 2025. Across 271 offensive snaps in 2025, Wypler earned a 46.4 overall PFF grade, a 74.3 pass-blocking grade, and a 46.0 run-blocking grade. Although Wypler did not qualify for PFF’s center rankings, his 46.4 overall grade was lower than that of any qualifying center in 2025.

Enough Time to Grow?

At 25, Wypler still has time to improve on his 2025 performance. However, Wypler suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the 2025 season finale against Cincinnati, limiting his offseason participation before he returned to training camp in July.

During camp, Wypler was battling for the backup center position with rookie Parker Brailsford, a player the Browns seemed to favor before Brailsford himself got injured and missed significant time with a hand injury. Cleveland ultimately kept both Wypler and Brailsford on its initial 53-man roster, but many thought Wypler could be a cut candidate before Brailsford's injury.

While Wypler can still grow as an NFL center, the timing of this potential start is less than ideal. His pass protection last season offers some encouragement, but his run-blocking struggles and an offseason disrupted by injury leave the Browns with legitimate concerns heading into Thursday.