What the Browns Standing Pat at the Trade Deadline Means for the Bigger Picture

The 2026 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and a handful of teams upgraded their roster. The deadline provides an opportunity for teams to upgrade their rosters and fill positions of need to help them improve their playoff and Super Bowl chances.

But the Cleveland Browns, whom many expected to be somewhat active, decided to stay quiet and stick with the guys they already have on the roster.

However, others made their phone calls and strengthened their sides before the back half of the season gets underway.

The Minnesota Vikings sent a third-round pick to reunite with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and multiple first-round picks were used by teams looking to upgrade their defense. Other teams sought veterans to fill injury-plagued position groups.

The Browns, who have multiple areas that they could have addressed for a playoff push, chose to stay with their current roster and future picks.

#Browns made no trades by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline despite working the phones. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 10, 2026

Andrew Berry may have made the correct call by not giving up any assets prior to the deadline, though.

The team got off to a hot 5-2 start, and the playoff conversation was very real, but they have dropped two straight games, and the outlook of the season may be shifting.

The Quarterback Position

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) makes a throw against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They showed that they want to take a real look at Shedeur Sanders at some point this season. Deshaun Watson was cleared from a concussion protocol prior to Sunday’s game, but they still chose to start Sanders.

The bye week is coming up, and a shift to permanently start Sanders could end up being sooner rather than later.

The Browns do not have a projected starting quarterback for next season, and Sanders is the closest person that it could be. They have two first-round picks next season, and there are multiple quarterbacks expected to go in the first round.

The Browns more than likely have played themselves out of a top pick, meaning a quarterback is off the table, and they will need as many assets as possible going into the draft to build around who they already have.

Defensively... Cleveland Had Some Holes

The defensive line could use help to stop the run, but the two linemen who were traded at the deadline went for first-round picks. That price is too steep for a team with no real Super Bowl aspirations this season.

A player like Los Angeles edge rusher Khalil Mack, who is older and on an expiring deal, could have been landed for a low-round pick, but the Chargers seemed to be asking a lot for him.

Currently, Browns edge rushers Isaiah McGuire and Jared Verse are having a quiet season and would be better off getting all the reps for the remainder of the season, then bringing in a fresh face who would be looking to learn a new scheme as well.

The Rest of the Squad

The offense could have used a run-blocking tight end to allow Harold Fannin Jr. to do what he does best by catching the ball.

Although a tight end would be cheap on the trade market, the Browns have three fourth-round picks and two fifth-round picks next year. A good blocking tight end can be had in the middle of the draft and would be under team control for four years under a rookie contract. That could be Cleveland's mindset.

The Browns could have also used a running back to help spark their offense. Tony Pollard would have been a good option for this season, but he is older and on an expiring contract. Other running backs would cost a high draft pick, like Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor, which the Browns would probably rather use to get a running back on a rookie contract.

A Look Ahead

Standing pat at the deadline was Berry’s best decision.

He has had two fantastic drafts in a row and has kept all of his ammunition to try and run things back a third time.