Cleveland Browns DT Maliek Collins: Big Year Awaits in New Defensive System

The Cleveland Browns have closed the chapter on Myles Garrett's story and opened a new one.

Trading the seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro to the Los Angeles Rams, the Browns received young standout edge rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks.

But now, without Garrett on the roster, the team is going to need guys to step up and fill his void. Not just in the productivity and efficiency departments, but also in the leadership realm. Garrett may not have had the most sparkling and clean reputation behind closed doors, but he made such a difference with his on-field communication and recognition of opposing teams' offense.

In his place, defensive lineman Maliek Collins, who is the only player above the age of 30 and one of the few veterans with experience in Cleveland's system, will have to step up.

He has been with the organization for a season now, and while that might not seem like a lot of time, with countless youngsters sporting time alongside him, it makes a difference. He has been in the league for 10 seasons and has shown the ability to adapt to different systems.

Playing in Cleveland in 2025, he displayed that he was able to impact the game and serve as a leader.

He finished with 25 tackles, seven for a loss, 13 quarterback hits and 6.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus viewed this type of production as "a breakout year from Maliek Collins as an interior pass-rushing force."

Although he was dealt a spell of bad luck, going down with a late-season injury that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign, when healthy, he was a major factor for Cleveland's defensive success. Before leaving this offseason, former head coach Kevin Stefanski gave Collins his flowers.

"...He's made a big impact on this football team on the field and off the field," Stefanski shared. "I think our young room, we have some older guys in there, but we have a lot, a bunch of young guys in there. I think they've learned a lot from the professional that Maliek is on a day in and day out basis, and I think you have to carry that with you throughout."

With a new coaching staff, Collins will be given a fresh start. Whether that ultimately works in his favor remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: he will be looked upon as one of the leaders of Cleveland's defense.

Collins' experience is going to be incredibly valuable as the Browns look to turn a new page in the organization's history books.

They need to start winning, especially as the new stadium continues to be built in Brookpark, and Collins could play a big part in rebuilding a winning reputation with a group of youngsters growing the team's ceiling.

If Collins can replicate the production he delivered in 2025 before going down with an injury, he could become one of the Browns' most important under-the-radar pieces as the 2026 campaign approaches.