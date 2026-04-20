Cleveland Browns Host Fast-Rising Defensive Tackle on Last Minute NFL Draft Visit

The Cleveland Browns are putting the finishing touches on their preparation for the 2026 NFL Draft.

That includes doing last minute homework on late-round prospects or premier undrafted free agents, which have been a significant part of how Browns general manager Andrew Berry likes to build his rosters.

Louisville defensive tackle Rene Konga is one of those players, according to sources. The standout Louisville defensive tackle met with the Browns this week.

Who is Konga?

A three-star recruit, Konga signed with Rutgers and reclassified, enrolling at just 17. After four years at Rutgers, he transferred to Louisville where he became a starter and All-ACC performer.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler notes that Konga’s tape shows plenty of effort plays – and that’s something that the Browns have valued on their defensive line. He had six batted passes in 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 275 pound run-stuffing defensive tackle completed five years of college football and had 63 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.

When will Konga be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Originally a CFL prospect, a few CFL teams have already reached out to Konga, who is from Canada and still resides in Ottawa, Ontario.

But following a dominant pro day and impressive RAS score paired with Konga’s NFL upside, he has had plenty of pre-draft interest outside of just the Browns as a day three draft pick.

Rene Konga is an elite athlete with an elite 26.1% true pass rush win rate 👀 pic.twitter.com/6DU9AU7sPd — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 25, 2026

He’s had meetings with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints.

In an interview with NFL Draft On SI, Konga noted that he wants to be a plug and play defensive tackle that can be counted on right away in the NFL.

“Anything the team asks me to do, I did that at a high level,” Konga said. “My role was a little bigger in third down situations at Louisville. I had a role in third down packages.”

The 23-year-old is slightly older than what Berry likes to target in the draft. Typically, Berry prefers younger prospects that could sign a second contract as they’re stepping into their athletic primes. However, as a day three player that still has plenty of upside, the Browns meeting with Konga could be to find out if he is a long-term fit the team is willing to invest in.

New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg is likely to keep some of Jim Schwartz’s scheme intact from last season. If that’s the case, the Browns will always be searching for defensive tackles that can make splashes and contribute in rotation right away.