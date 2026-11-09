The Browns Have a Quarterback Decision That Could Shape the Franchise for Years

After the Cleveland Browns' week nine loss to the New Orleans Saints, the organization has a tough decision to make.

With an injured Deshaun Watson, Cleveland called on their backup quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, to try and win on the road. In the game, Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions.

With Deshaun Watson in the last year of his contract, the Browns have three choices to make at the quarterback position. Let's go through each and look at what may happen.

Browns go for 2 and don’t convert. pic.twitter.com/l1j0BpTUzs — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 8, 2026

Start Shedeur Sanders

Despite the loss, there is definitely a case for some fans to argue Sanders should start over Watson.

However, if you take away some big plays primarily made by the offensive playmakers, there's an argument that Sanders did not nearly play to the level of Watson this season.

From what we saw on the field, Shedeur Sanders has taken a step forward compared to last year in regard to taking care of the football while still making big plays.

Yet one thing remains clear, he still needs more time to develop.

The optimism for the 2025 fifth-round pick is definitely high, but he will definitely need more time to shape into a true NFL starting quarterback.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands with team owner Jimmy Haslam before their game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Resign Deshaun Watson

Right now, Watson is on pace to receive yet another check from the Browns orgainzation.

However, even though he has done well this season, I would be wary of cutting the 31-year-old a big sum of money for a long period of time.

As we all know, Watson can go down at any moment. This week, he may go down midway through the season after playing an entire game.

The point here is that Cleveland must have a solid backup option for Watson. Whether they stick with Sanders or go for my final option, there has to be another guy in the QB room.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) fires a pass against Kansas State Wildcats during the game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Draft a QB in 2027

If there is someone the Browns have their eye on in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft, they should absolutely consider using one of their two first-round picks on him.

Looking at the quarterback situation for Cleveland, this move would set the Browns up nicely to do a couple of things. First, extend Watson.

This allows the organization to have a veteran quarterback to mentor the new rookie who has proved he can win games.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is congratulated by quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after his 39-yard touchdown catch against the New Orleans Saints in overtime at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next would be trading Shedeur Sanders.

After an impressive game against New Orleans, this may be all we see of Shedeur in 2026. On top of the fact that he was a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season, Sanders has built a solid NFL resume that could land the Browns some valuable draft capital in a potential trade.

Then finally, train the rookie.

The Browns could have a legitimate chance to finally develop a first-round quarterback. If all goes according to plan, Cleveland may just find their franchise guy in the process while continuing to build assets and win games.

Shedeur Sanders was asked if he thinks he’s earned the opportunity to start again at QB for the Browns.



His response. pic.twitter.com/apwzp83Jzr — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 8, 2026

The Verdict

At this point in the season, Deshaun Watson has been the only guy to prove he can win games for the Browns.

Unless a dramatic circus of events occurs, it seems as if the Browns will keep Watson for the foreseeable future.

It is all just a matter of how the Browns evaluate their quarterback room come the end of the season, and if they want to try and take a risk to find their franchise QB.