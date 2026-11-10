What the Browns Need to Do in the Second Half of the 2026 Season to Make the Playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are officially over halfway through their season with a 5-4 record. Their two-game losing streak has dropped them out of first place in their division and to the eighth seed in the conference.

Only eight teams are above .500 in the AFC, and the Browns are behind only the New England Patriots due to a tiebreaker.

The Patriots have won more AFC games, which propelled them past the Browns in the standings. The second half of the season presents opportunities for them to overtake the last spot in the wild card. The opportunity is in front of them, but several things will need to fall into place to make that happen.

Home Cooking

"We're 3-0 at home. Guess what? We have the next four at home and a bye week. It's all right there in front of us. It really it is." pic.twitter.com/So0o9PyURj — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 9, 2026

The Browns have only played three games at home in the first half of the season. They are 3-0 in Cleveland and are coming off a three-game road trip. They have five games in Cleveland to finish out the season, including a four-game homestand starting on Sunday.

They only play one team over .500 at home the rest of the way, against the Cincinnati Bengals. If they can win the other four of their home games, then it will guarantee a winning season and set up a meaningful road showdown against the quarterback-needy Baltimore Ravens towards the end of the season. The Patriots have five more games against teams over .500.

Sticking with a Quarterback

#Browns Todd Monken said he's not ready to name his starting quarterback for Sunday's game vs. the #Texans. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 9, 2026

Deshaun Watson started the first eight games of the season before giving way to Shedeur Sanders last week. Watson was cleared from the concussion protocol before the deadline, but Todd Monken chose to switch to Sanders.

The offense looked the same as it did under Watson, with the first three quarters being a snooze fest, and then flipping a switch in the fourth quarter. Monken has been uncertain about which quarterback to play on Sunday.

The bye week is coming up, and the Browns should have a clear plan in place for their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. The competition should not be a week-to-week decision, as the young roster needs consistent reps. Monken should open up the offensive play-calling early in the games to avoid their season-long drought in the first three quarters.

Figure Out the Run Game

Week after week is the same story with their inability to run the ball. They struggled last week against the New Orleans Saints, and stopping the run was their Achilles' heel. They will play in cold weather in every game for the remainder of the season. The running game has to find a way to get production for them to win second-half games.

Quinshon Judkins has struggled all season, but Dylan Sampson has shown that his speed can be a factor in the backfield. Jaleel McLaughlin has had minimal carries this season, but when he has gotten opportunities, he has run hard and shown some elusiveness. The running back room needs a shakeup to get any amount of production.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) is defended by New Orleans Saints defensive end Anfernee Jennings (33) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Improvement from the Defensive Line

Mason Graham began the season as a force to be reckoned with, but then he got hurt and has not looked the same since. The bye week could give him some time to recover and return to form. The defensive line has been ultra-aggressive against the run, which has resulted in over-pursuits and big holes for the offense.

This has put a lot of pressure on Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams. Both linebackers have had a good season so far, but they are banged up. An extra week of rest before the home stretch may be just what they need.

Jared Verse has not provided any production, and if he can step up his game to an average level, then the defense should be better at stopping the run.

To even speculate on the Browns making the playoffs is a big surprise given where the team was in training camp. Their destiny is in front of them, and they just need to improve in a couple of areas to knock on the playoff door.