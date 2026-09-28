Deshaun Watson Rebuilding His Reputation, Not Just on the Field but With Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns look a lot better than people expected them to.

And in due part, credit has to be given to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The 31-year-old signal caller has helped lead the team to a 2-1 record through the first three weeks of the 2026 NFL regular season. Throwing for 587 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception across all three outings, Watson has guided the team through two game-winning drives in wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

Deshaun Watson in 4th Quarter this season



20 of 22 (90.9%)

253 passing yards

3 TDs/0 INTs

48 rushing yards on 8 attempts



2 game winning drives



It hasn’t looked perfect in all 3 games but credit where it’s due, Watson has shown up when the game matters the most.



Hopefully… pic.twitter.com/PYPhHdt8AW — Jackson McCurry (@JackMcCurry08) September 28, 2026

While there is still work to be done to fully solidify the trust behind Watson that this play will continue, things are trending in the right direction as the Browns look to remain competitive in a tight AFC North race.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Off the Field, Things Are Going Well, Too

Not only is Watson playing well on the gridiron, but he is also building back up his reputation off of it.

Following the Browns’ 23-19 victory over the Panthers in their home opener Sunday, cheers rained down from the stadium for Watson. Compared to the preseason and his last regular-season appearance in 2024, the reaction from the fanbase was a complete 180-degree turnaround.

But something that stood out even more than the fans' reactions, was Watson's.

He embraced them.

“The moment I woke up, the anticipation, the anxiousness...Just get in front of the fans...I wanted to play perfect so bad...The energy, the fans, it was amazing," he said when the game came to a close. "They kept believing in us."

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson on his emotions coming out of the home opener win today:



“The moment I woke up, the anticipation, the anxiousness...Just get in front of the fans...I wanted to play perfect so bad...The energy, the fans, it was amazing. They kept believing in us." pic.twitter.com/4taIKTtJuu — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 28, 2026

Riding off that energy is so important for an offense, especially one that is still putting the pieces together. Watson is attempting to establish a system that is anchored by a second-year running back, a second-year tight end, two rookie wide receivers and countless newcomers up front protecting him. That's not an easy task.

However, when he has the full support of the coaching staff, his teammates and the fanbase, he is able to play much more confidently.

“Man, I love em. I love Cleveland," he said. "This is awesome. I know we’ve been through some ups and downs, trust me, I wish there was some better days, but if we look forward and build off this win, comeback Thursday night and get another big one, we can make something special for this city."

And from here, the only way to go is up.

Deshaun Watson through 3 games:



🔸68.3% comp. % (13th)

🔸587 passing yards (23rd)

🔸7.16 YPA (20th)

🔸5 passing TDs (T-5th)

🔸105 rushing yards (4th among QBs)



The Browns are 2-1



(📊: @FantasyPtsData)#DawgPoundpic.twitter.com/metHQ2r1yE — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) September 28, 2026

Watson can't take back the things he has done or said, the Browns can't go back in time and undo the trade that brought him to Cleveland, and the fanbase can't change the situation. At this point, as was evident Sunday in Cleveland, all parties can find success by embracing what is in front of them.

Returning back to the field Thursday, the Browns and Watson will have a chance to bump their record up to 3-1 on the season with a meeting against the in-division Pittsburgh Pirates.

The two sides will square away at 8:15 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field for a second-straight home game for the Browns