Todd Monken Explains Comments on Shedeur Sanders and What That Means for the QB Position

The Cleveland Browns cannot get out of their own way when it comes to quarterback controversies. Deshaun Watson cleared the concussion protocol before their game in New Orleans, but was still replaced by Shedeur Sanders. He led a fourth-quarter comeback that resulted in an overtime period where he marched the offense down for a touchdown.

However, Todd Monken would not commit to a starting quarterback for the next game until Wednesday.

During Sanders’ start, Monken told a sideline reporter that when he and Sanders were discussing which plays he wanted to run, Sanders requested plays that were not in the playbook. Monken had a playful tone that brought levity to the story, but that did not stop speculation that Sanders did not understand the offense.

Monken called for a quarterback competition between Watson and Sanders in training camp before eventually naming Watson the starter. He liked Watson’s “operations” of the offense and it was believed that Sanders needed more time to grasp the concepts. Sunday’s anecdote furthered that narrative.

#Browns HC Todd Monken was asked about the sideline report from Sunday's game regarding Monken joking about Shedeur Sanders suggesting things he liked that weren't in the playbook:



"It's hilarious that it's gone this far. 'Shedeur, what do you like?' 'Well, I like this, this and… pic.twitter.com/0eNhUYeZfV — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 11, 2026

On Wednesday, Monken had an opportunity to clear the air on his game planning with Sanders. “I think it’s hilarious it’s gone this far,” Monken told the press. “I get a big kick out of it because it was really just a normal day-to-day of what a quarterback likes … It really isn’t a big deal.”

Monken Chooses a Starter

Monken chose to hand the offense to Watson instead of Sanders with just one game before the bye week. Watson’s late-game heroics had the Browns at 5-3, and Sanders’ play did not warrant a permanent change. The Browns are one seed out of the playoffs due to a tiebreaker.

The Houston Texans come to town in a crucial week for playoff implications.

The team is not interested in evaluating for the future, as they play in the now and the season is far from over. Monken is a first-time head coach, with any future opportunities very unlikely. He needs to gather as many wins as possible to prove his case to keep his job through tough times.

Starting Watson shows that Monken believes he gives them the best chance to win.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball while under pressure against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monken has been open with the media and has been a stark contrast to previous head coaches. He tends to use bad phrasing as he speaks in the moment, and he clarified that any pre-game discussions did not factor into his decision to return to Watson.

The Browns need a win to start their four-game homestand to keep pace in the wild-card race. He is most comfortable with Watson, as he has taken the first-team reps all year. They have struggled to run the ball the entire season, and his legs provide an opportunity to get anything going on the ground.

What Comes Next

Watson may be on a short hook with the bye week looming. If they lose and Watson starts slowly again, they could make a change with the extra week of practice. This was reportedly the case in Week 2, but the team won, and Watson won enough games to keep his job.

Although the sideline report and the decision not to name a starter until Wednesday suggested a quarterback controversy, Monken made it clear that his only mission is to win.