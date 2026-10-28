This Rookie Breakout Gives the NFL's Most Exciting Team a Major Boost Offensively

With the 24th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver KC Concepcion.

The former Texas A&M Aggie was a standout in college, recording a whopping 185 receptions, 2,218 receiving yards, 431 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns across three seasons of ball.

But just a few picks after selecting Concepcion, the Browns decided to add another talented wide receiver to the draft class, selecting Washington Husky Denzel Boston. Boston, unlike Concepcion, was more of a deep threat, providing the Browns with a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame.

KC Concepcion is currently on pace for 73 catches for 800 yards



Denzel Boston is currently on pace for 50 catches and 900 yards



Just fantastic production from your two rookie wide receivers #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/FvyDtjQAJh — Big Mike (@big_mike9169) October 26, 2026

He was never popping off the stat sheets, but was just a reliable go-to option, especially in the red zone.

To begin their careers in the orange and brown, though, Boston stole the spotlight.

He was just downright dominant in the Browns' first few games of the season, hauling in 16 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns over five games. Those numbers were good enough for a whopping 20.6 yards per reception.

Concepcion may have been taken off the board a few picks earlier, but Boston was standing out as the steal of the draft.

However, that was, until Week 7 of the NFL regular season.

And Now, the Browns Look Scary

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Concepcion went off against the Tennessee Titans, slashing through the defense time and time again as he hauled in eight receptions for 129 yards. He averaged 16.1 yards per reception and recorded a long of 32 yards.

Every time it seemed like he would go down, though, he fought for more yards and routinely extended plays.

Highest catch rate vs man coverage among WR this season

(min 10 man targets)



Garrett Wilson 92.9%

KC Concepcion 84.6%

Chris Olave 82.4%

CeeDee Lamb 75.0%

Tee Higgins 72.7% pic.twitter.com/unfryUQ1OI — PFF (@PFF) October 28, 2026

"I play this game with so much heart, so much effort. I'm finally glad that Browns fans and the Browns community was finally able to see what I can bring to this team," he said after Sunday's game concluded.

His efforts out on the gridiron helped guide the team to a fifth victory of the season, with the Browns now sitting 5-2 overall.

With Boston and Concepcion emerging as threats and complementing each other’s games, the rest of the squad only stands to benefit. More opportunities will come the way of Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin Jr. as defenses shift their attention toward the two playmakers, creating a snowball effect.

From there, teams will have to adjust to the passing attack, led by Deshaun Watson, which will in turn open up Cleveland's rushing game.

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) hands the ball off to wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson return from injury and slowly get back to form, they will have an opportunity to capitalize on those openings and round out the offense nicely.

"It's been a little bit of an up-and-down challenge," head coach Todd Monken said about the Browns' offense. "But that's the NFL, as you try to find your way to be consistent. We're always under construction."

With Concepcion finally finding his form, the Browns have a perfect storm following them as they look to maintain the top spot in the AFC North.

This coming weekend, the Browns will clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the two sides face at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 1.