This Rookie Breakout Gives the NFL's Most Exciting Team a Major Boost Offensively
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With the 24th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver KC Concepcion.
The former Texas A&M Aggie was a standout in college, recording a whopping 185 receptions, 2,218 receiving yards, 431 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns across three seasons of ball.
But just a few picks after selecting Concepcion, the Browns decided to add another talented wide receiver to the draft class, selecting Washington Husky Denzel Boston. Boston, unlike Concepcion, was more of a deep threat, providing the Browns with a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame.
He was never popping off the stat sheets, but was just a reliable go-to option, especially in the red zone.
To begin their careers in the orange and brown, though, Boston stole the spotlight.
He was just downright dominant in the Browns' first few games of the season, hauling in 16 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns over five games. Those numbers were good enough for a whopping 20.6 yards per reception.
Concepcion may have been taken off the board a few picks earlier, but Boston was standing out as the steal of the draft.
However, that was, until Week 7 of the NFL regular season.
And Now, the Browns Look Scary
Concepcion went off against the Tennessee Titans, slashing through the defense time and time again as he hauled in eight receptions for 129 yards. He averaged 16.1 yards per reception and recorded a long of 32 yards.
Every time it seemed like he would go down, though, he fought for more yards and routinely extended plays.
"I play this game with so much heart, so much effort. I'm finally glad that Browns fans and the Browns community was finally able to see what I can bring to this team," he said after Sunday's game concluded.
His efforts out on the gridiron helped guide the team to a fifth victory of the season, with the Browns now sitting 5-2 overall.
With Boston and Concepcion emerging as threats and complementing each other’s games, the rest of the squad only stands to benefit. More opportunities will come the way of Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin Jr. as defenses shift their attention toward the two playmakers, creating a snowball effect.
From there, teams will have to adjust to the passing attack, led by Deshaun Watson, which will in turn open up Cleveland's rushing game.
As Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson return from injury and slowly get back to form, they will have an opportunity to capitalize on those openings and round out the offense nicely.
"It's been a little bit of an up-and-down challenge," head coach Todd Monken said about the Browns' offense. "But that's the NFL, as you try to find your way to be consistent. We're always under construction."
With Concepcion finally finding his form, the Browns have a perfect storm following them as they look to maintain the top spot in the AFC North.
This coming weekend, the Browns will clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the two sides face at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.Follow CracasCade