The Cleveland Browns entered this past offseason well aware that fixing the offensive line was one of the team’s highest priorities, right after determining who would be taking snaps at quarterback.

And while the overall performance after three games has been somewhat encouraging, the totally rebuilt unit has been showing a number of cracks.

Ironically, the two rookies on the O-Line, first-round left tackle Spencer Fano and third-round right guard Austin Barber, have been solid.

The same can’t be said of all the veterans brought in as an upgrade in the trenches.

Right tackle Tytus Howard -- who received a two-year $45 million extension after being acquired via trade -- leads the league with enforced five false start penalties so far, including three last Sunday against Carolina. Head coach Todd Monken actually called him out on Monday, stating “If you’re trying to anticipate the snap count, and I told Tytus this today, it’s like a defensive lineman trying to anticipate the snap count. And if you jump offsides, you false start once, okay, right, like, all right, I get it. After that, it’s over. It’s not okay. It’s not kosher anymore. Okay, so that’s on him. He knows it, and we got to get it cleaned up.”

False Start Penalties through Week 3 (pre-MNF)



1. CLE Tytus Howard 5

2. LAC Joe Alt 4



Pretty remarkable after just three games. pic.twitter.com/cehm9LLztD — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) September 28, 2026

Monken also revealed that Dawand Jones, who started Week 1 last year as left tackle, has been working on the right side during practice lately and he’s “ready to go,” in case Howard doesn’t improve. Howard’s PFF grade is a paltry 50.3, ranking him 65th out of 69 offensive tackles.

Meanwhile, left guard Zion Johnson -- who got a three-year $49.5 million deal in free agency -- leads all Browns’ players with two enforced holding penalties, and carries an overall grade of 58.8 according to PFF, putting him 46th among 73 qualified guards. His run block grade of 55.9 lands him 49th out of those 73 guards, as well.

Even Fano, who’s been left on an island frequently in pass protection, has had issues when it comes to run blocking, carrying a PFF grade of 58.9 which lands him 41st among 71 qualified tackles in that area. As a result, the Browns have averaged just 3.5 yards per carry for the season, fourth-worst team in the league.

Things might get worse real fast. Center Elgton Jenkins -- another free agency addition -- is currently in the concussion protocol, and according to Monken the team will have to whip out Luke Wypler to start and rely on rookie fifth-rounder Parker Brailsford as his backup in case Jenkins can’t go. Problem is Jenkins has been superb in pass protection, ranking 1st out of 32 centers analyzed by PFF with a 82.4 pass block grade.

The Browns O-Line will be put to the test on Thursday night

Cleveland’s next game will be quite the challenge for this unit, as the Steelers come to town with their full arsenal of passrushers, including eight-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

While pressure off the edge via Watt and Alex Highsmith will be a priority for Browns’ linemen, Keeanu Benton’s breakout 2025 including 33 pressures and 5.5 sacks at the nose tackle position can’t be overlooked, either.

Cleveland was supposed to be rebuilding an offensive line by plugging one high draft at left tackle and letting him learn by playing alongside four established veterans. Instead, two rookies have taken leadership of the unit, while a couple of the veterans have struggled during the first three games.

With all due respect to Jacksonville’s players, the Browns haven’t faced a single passrusher of Watt’s caliber. Even if Pittsburgh hasn’t played great, and home field advantage should be a factor for Cleveland, the Browns’ face a make or break matchup in the trenches for Week 4.