3 Takeaways From Browns Win in Week 3 Against Panthers

The Cleveland Browns managed to defend home field and move over .500 in a tight win over the Panthers.

Not many expected Cleveland to be rolling like this early in the season, but Todd Monken has the Browns playing well to start the year.

Here are three takeaways from the 21-18 to give Cleveland some serious momentum.

1. Mason Graham has become a true star

When a defensive tackle is able to take over a game the way that Graham just did, it’s clear they are a star.

Graham finished the day with seven tackles, two sacks and three TFLs.

He had a big sack on a fourth down that kept Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young shook for the rest of the game, then a big sack near the end of the game came close to sealing the win for Cleveland.

He’s becoming a true dominant force from the interior. Offensive lines have to scheme around him, and it’s causing problems for their run schemes.

Graham is already way ahead of schedule in his development, and his play is elevating the defensive line in the same way Myles Garrett did. He’s a focal point, freeing up his teammates to make big plays around him too.

2. Harold Fannin Jr. and Deshaun Watson are finding a connection

At the start of the season it seemed like Watson and Fannin were having a hard time finding the same connection that Fannin had with all three quarterbacks last season.

Now that connection is starting to show. Watson is looking for Fannin in the biggest moments and putting his faith in him to make plays. Sometimes it’s in the form of a checkdown where Fannin breaks tackle after tackle for a first down, and sometimes it’s a game winning touchdown.

Today Watson first found Fannin for a 2-yard touchdown on a fourth down where Fannin came open across the back of the end zone. Watson floated it up and knew Fannin was coming down with it.

Then on the go-ahead touchdown, Watson was scrambling and needed someone to adjust their route and make a play. Fannin did exactly that, finding a soft spot behind the linebackers and giving Watson enough of an opening for a 14-yard touchdown.

The more those two get on the same page, the better this offense will be. Watson needs to have reliable safety valves, and that’s exactly what Fannin can do for him.

3. Penalties need cleaned up ASAP

It didn’t cost the Browns today, but penalties are holding this team back consistently.

Tytus Howard had a hat trick of penalties, multiple roughing the pass calls (even if they were questionable) gave up a field goal at the end of the first half, and even as they tried to seal the game an illegal formation almost cost them.

A lot of these are pre-snap penalties too, which reflect on the coaching staff. Monken and the offense need to clean up what they’re doing, and the team needs more discipline to beat some tougher teams.

Cleveland finished the day with 12 penalties for 84 yards. While the yardage isn’t egregious, the sheer number of flags is brutal. In order to be a winning team, they need to cut down on flags.

It's been an issue since minicamp, and it's still an issue now.