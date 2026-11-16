Back on Aug. 22, Deshaun Watson was booed by Cleveland fans in a 31-7 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

On Nov. 15, as Watson put together his sixth game-winning drive of the season to lead Cleveland to the comeback victory over the Houston Texans, only cheers could be heard from Huntington Bank Field.

Watson’s postgame comments from that preseason loss to Buffalo – where he called the boos “disrespectful” and “personal” – seemed to be a preview of yet another disappointing season for the Browns.

But now, as the team enters a bye week, it sits at a 6-4 record. It’s the first time Cleveland has started 4-0 at home since 1963.

So, what changed from Aug. 22 to now?

Todd Monken thinks his quarterback has been able to “let go” of the pain of the last four seasons.

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“I’ve said this many of times, when we met after that, it wasn’t really about his physical traits; it was really where you are mentally and emotionally. I’ve said it before, ‘Did you get this off your chest? Did you really let go? Have you really let go of the frustrations over the last few years that’s been on your heart?’” Monken said at Monday’s press conference. “If you have, you can say it, if you really let go of it. And if you haven’t, it doesn’t matter what we do. It doesn’t matter if you’re physically healthy; mentally, you’re not in a really good place.’ I felt like our conversation was on point. I felt like he had let it go; he had got it off his chest. I didn’t see someone who was broken; I saw someone who was hurt.”

Since signing a five-year deal with Cleveland in 2022, Watson has yet to play a full season due to a combination of injuries and a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He played just 19 total games in his first four years with the Browns, missing the entirety of 2025 as he recovered from a torn Achilles.

While Watson’s been in the NFL for 10 seasons, he’s had limited opportunity to become fully accustomed to the Browns’ offense. And with this year’s change in coaching staff, Monken says he still considers his starting quarterback “under construction” in his system.

“I think the more we repeat concepts, I think the better we get in protection, I think the better our young guys get in terms of getting to spots and their details in terms of routes and concepts. I think the more confidence he’ll grow in terms of where to place the ball,” Monken said. “I think he’s under construction in terms of his drops, his consistency in his drops and his footwork, and where his eyes are, and exhausting all of his progressions.”

Even with the historic start to the season, it’s clear Monken isn’t fully satisfied with Watson’s production. Statistically, though, he’s putting together his best year since he arrived in Cleveland.

Through nine games – the most he’s ever played in a season with the Browns – Watson has passed for 2,118 yards with a completion rate of 65.1%. He also has seven passing touchdowns, matching his total from both 2022 and 2023.

His success so far brings attention to the fact that it’s a contract year for Watson. His original five-year deal expires after the 2026 season.

If he continues to impress, the Browns will have a decision to make regarding their quarterback. On Monday, though, Monken said there haven’t been any discussions of Watson’s looming contract.

As the Browns enter their bye week, Monken will have some extra time to evaluate Watson’s future with the organization.

But for now, with a 6-4 record, it looks like the quarterback is back in Cleveland’s good graces.