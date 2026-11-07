What Browns Head Coach Todd Monken Had To Say About Shedeur Sanders Starting

It's not every day that a second-year signal-caller is thrust into a starting role in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Let alone when that opportunity comes after the starting quarterback is placed in concussion protocol midweek, despite clearing it in each of the two previous days.

But that's the situation Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders finds himself in.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the Browns officially confirmed that Sanders would start this weekend in an outing against the New Orleans Saints. Heading into the contest, the Browns are 5-3, with a spot atop the AFC North still in reach.

With Deshaun Watson leading the team in all of the eight previous weeks, Sanders jumping headfirst into the fire this weekend has drawn an awful lot of attention.

Fortunately, he has all the support of head coach Todd Monken.

When asked about his thoughts on Sanders getting his first start of the season, he didn't hold back, expressing his excitement to the highest degree.

“Oh yeah, I’m fired up," he said. "I’m fired up to see him play. I mean, who wouldn’t be?... This is what he’s wanted, right? He wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Let’s go. Let’s let it rip. Let’s see what we got. We’re not holding anything back."

#Browns HC Todd Monken said he's "fired up" to see Shedeur Sanders play on Sunday.



“Oh yeah, I’m fired up. I’m fired up to see him play. I mean, who wouldn’t be?... This is what he’s wanted, right? He wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Let’s go. Let’s let it rip.… pic.twitter.com/6NWSa8AfnJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 6, 2026

Sanders comes into Sunday's game with 1,402 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 10 games on his resume. He has also flashed a bit of versatility in his game, rushing 21 times for 169 yards and one touchdown.

He isn't a stranger to regular season NFL action, but he hasn't had a legitimate taste of it since January 4th of last season.

This time around, Watson's not in a bad situation, though.

The Browns are playing competitive football, Monken has helped round out the team on both sides of the ball to a respectable spot and there are new weapons for Sanders to be surrounded by.

And with improvements made across the board this past offseason on the fundamental and technical sides of his game, the 25-year-old has every avenue to succeed on the road from Caesars Superdome.

“He’s improved is his footwork, his drops, his mechanics, understanding where to go with the ball, sense of urgency in terms of working through his progressions, protections," Monken said. "There were so many things he needed to work on, and he’s done that like any young player. Any young player has a lot to work on, especially at the quarterback position. And you could see that from the moment we got here.

"And that’s why we opened up the competition and we split the reps, was because of his ascent. That’s what we did. And again, this is just another piece of that. Just like this weekend will be another piece of that.”

#Browns HC Todd Monken on where Shedeur Sanders has improved most in his game:



“Where he’s improved is his footwork, his drops, his mechanics, understanding where to go with the ball, sense of urgency in terms of working through his progressions, protections. There were so many… pic.twitter.com/OhwAUkfupV — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 6, 2026

Sanders may not have this starting spot for longer than a single weekend, which is why leaving everything out on the gridiron is so important.

But who knows, if he goes out there and dominates, maybe the Browns will give him another opportunity to show what he has in the tank.

The Browns and Saints will collide at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 8.