Kevin Stefanski Wants to Steal Za’Darius Smith From Browns, Who Need EDGE Help

The Cleveland Browns have an issue in terms of depth on the defense. Trading away Myles Garrett will lead to such a problem, even if Jared Verse did show up in return.

Garrett was such a force he was able to draw constant double-teams and open up opportunities for others. Now that he is gone, the team is eyeing depth at the edge position.

That explains why they brought in veteran Za'Darius Smith for a workout. He played with the team in 2023 and for part of 2024 before being traded to the Detroit Lions. While a deal was reportedly close, his former coach in Cleveland is now jumping into the mix.

Kevin Stefanski may steal Za'Darius Smith away from the Browns

NFL insider Ari Meirov revealed Smith had a recent workout with the Atlanta Falcons. The head coach of the Falcons, as Browns fans may recall, is none other than Kevin Stefanski.

Potential twist: Veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, who has been expected to sign with the #Browns, worked out for the #Falcons.



Atlanta has lost both James Pearce Jr. (8-game suspension) and Jalon Walker (torn ACL). Smith played for Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/bhO6q47MXr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 17, 2026

Stefanski coached Smith in Cleveland and may be trying to sway him away from going back to the shores of Lake Erie. Yet this does not appear to be some vindicative move on Stefanski's part. His team is also lacking depth after losing Jalon Walker for the year with an injury and James Pearce Jr. for eight games due to suspension.

Both the Browns and Falcons have the same need for Smith and it may come down to money at this point. That, or he may think the Falcons give him a better shot at winning in 2026.

The Browns have Verse and Alex Wright as the top edge-rushers, with Isaiah McGuire and Julian Okwara up next. Okwara even picked up a sack in Saturday's loss to the Chicago Bears.

The team is looking for another star to line up opposite Verse, who is an elite talent, but nowhere near the level of Garrett. Adding Smith would also put another veteran in the locker room as this team looks to develop in 2026 with a likely eye toward true contention in 2027.

Smith is technically coming back from retirement and will want to go to the best spot for him. The Falcons may simply present a more stable option right now. That would leave the Browns likely scouring the league-wide cuts set to come at the end of August to add more help on the edge.

Stefanski was snatched up by the Falcons right after the Browns let him go and his reputation is clearly still strong in NFL circles. That may make all the difference in the Smith sweepstakes.