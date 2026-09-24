Monken Leans Into Practice Squad Returner, Showcasing Personality and Camaraderie

The Cleveland Browns are looking to build upon an already talented wide receiver room.

But before this recent practice squad addition gets a chance to see meaningful snaps outside the hashes, the 24-year-old will have to earn the trust of the coaching staff.

Fortunately, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, a video was filmed showcasing that youngster, Jimmy Horn Jr., messing around on the practice field with head coach Todd Monken. The two were shown playfully working on punt returns, with Monken shoving Horn Jr.

#Browns Todd Monken and newly acquired WR Jimmy Horn Jr. having some fun with eachother during punt return drills. Todd Monken was coaching Horn up on a punt coverage before this. pic.twitter.com/mzDPmvAoXw — Coop (The Real Justin Cooper) (@JJCoop25) September 23, 2026

Horn Jr., who hasn't really been discussed much as being a future member of the 53-man roster, getting attention shows how invested Monken is in the success of his players, no matter the contractual status.

The video also sheds further light on Monken's personality and coaching style, something that has already been a major positive to the coaching staff.

Not only has he consistently backed up his players in front of the media, but he has also been working with them constantly on the field to become better athletes. This, combined with the fact that he has received tremendous praise as a leader in the locker room, continues to show just how smart a signing he has been as the head coach.

While the Browns have gone 1-1 to start the 2026 campaign, dropping a Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and bouncing back to take down the Baker Mayfield-led in Week 2, the results are going to come if this type of leadership continues.

And there's a chance that continued work like this will lead to a realistic shot coming Horn Jr.'s way in due time.

Just a day after the video of Horn Jr. and Monken working together popped up on social media, the former Carolina Panther was taking passes from starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

#Browns Newly acquired WR Jimmy Horn Jr. getting some reps with Deshaun. pic.twitter.com/RiQyWZp9Qi — Coop (The Real Justin Cooper) (@JJCoop25) September 24, 2026

With blazing speed and athleticism, Horn Jr. could easily emerge as a 53-man roster addition ahead of this Sunday's outing against the Panthers.

Facing his former team and getting a shot to play, at least on the return side of the game, could be a good way for Horn Jr. to show Carolina what they are missing out on. He has the tools to be a successful receiver in the league, but he needs to build back up his reputation following a couple of blunders in the last few opportunities he has had in the return game.

There are a number of ways that Horn Jr. could carve out a path to legitimate playing time with the Browns in the coming weeks, and as he continues to see private time from Monken and Watson, his opportunities to impress will continue to grow.

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) with the ball in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns and Panthers clash Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field for Week 3 of the regular season.

And there's a chance that Horn Jr. gets his first look at time on the gridiron in the orange and brown.