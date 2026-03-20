Five Cleveland Browns’ 2026 NFL Draft Targets To Help Fix the Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line got a big shake up in free agency, after facing the monumental task of replacing four starters and several backups whose contracts were up.

After signing two projected starters, re-signing another one, and trading for a fourth, Cleveland’s projected offensive line might only have one hole left to fill, the left tackle spot held by Dawand Jones until an untimely knee injury knocked him out of last season in Week 3.

Yet there seems to be consensus regarding what the Browns will do in the first round of the upcoming draft, where Cleveland has two picks, with the O-line still being a priority.

Here are five prospects that could help the Cleveland Browns fix their offensive line issues.

Francis Mauigoa, tackle, Miami

The best O-line prospect overall, Mauigoa is a right tackle, where Cleveland already added Tytus Howard via trade with Houston. However, Howard has experience playing left tackle and right guard, so picking up a right tackle shouldn’t be totally dismissed.

Remember, the idea is to find a way for your five best linemen to be on the field, and if Mauigoa enjoys a Lane Johnson-type career, he’s worth a high pick in the opening round.

It’ll be hard for Mauigoa to get out of the first eight slots.

Spencer Fano, tackle, Utah

After Mauigoa, Fano is widely considered the best next prospect, although he also plays right tackle. However, the knock on him is that his arms are shorter than what NFL prefers at the tackle position, so it’s been suggested that Fano kick inside to guard.

Having him at guard might not be the best way to maximize a first round pick -- because you might have to try Elgton Jenkins or stay with Jones at left tackle -- so keeping him at right tackle would be the best way to justify a high pick on him. Again, while some may scoff at the idea of a right tackle being selected too high, it’s worth it if he can become the next Penei Sewell.

Fano’s range appears to be well within the teens in the opening round. Taking him at 6 feels like a reach, but a trade down with the right partner, could prove to be a fine workaround.

Caleb Lomu, tackle, Utah

Fano’s teammate at Utah is a true left tackle after taking over the spot from Fanu, sending him to the opposite side.

Lomu still needs polishing, despite being a two-year starter for the Utes, but he has all the tools to succeed. He gave up two sacks in 2024, and zero sacks in 2025, which is exactly what the Browns desperately need.

Lomu might lack the pure power of Mauigoa or Fanu, but he should be in the mix for a team looking for an immediate starter on the left side. Expect him to find a new NFL home after the 20th pick, so he might be available when Cleveland gets called up to the stage at 24.

Monroe Freeling, tackle, Georgia

Nobody has Cleveland’s media up in arms quite like Freeling, who started at left tackle for just under a season and a half at Georgia.

Freeling possesses prototypical size and an intriguing set of tools, and he exploded on the scene at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indy. Nobody has seen their draft stock rise more than Freeling over the past few weeks, to the point where he's now debated at sixth overall.

But even as the physical attributes are evident, Freeling is very much a work in progress. If Cleveland is willing to be patient, and open to him not starting right away, he could be the pick. But maximizing value is also important. It’s unlikely he’ll still be available at 24, but taking him at 6 feels like too much of a reach.

Logan Jones, center, Iowa

Ok, hear me out. While Alabama’s tackle Kadyn Proctor would be the logical fifth candidate, with a projected selection range of the end of the first round, let’s shake things up a bit.

What if Cleveland does in fact select a tackle in the first round that doesn’t start right away (Freeling), and Elgton Jenkins fills in at left tackle in the meantime? Then, an NFL-ready center would make a ton of sense, in a lower round.

Jones is looking at a second to third round selection range, and is probably the most pro-ready center available. Plus, Iowa is a well known interior lineman factory.