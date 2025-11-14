Latest NFL mock draft has Cleveland Browns trading up for a quarterback
With the Browns season spiraling out of control, it’s never too soon to begin looking towards the draft, and all the possibilities we could see the Browns do.
It’s clear the Browns need offense. Fans debate between quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle, trying to figure which position is the current biggest need on the roster.
In a recent mock draft from Todd McShay, he has the Browns trading up one spot, from the fourth pick to the third, to select quarterback Ty Simpson from Alabama.
Despite this being the first year of real production from Simpson, he has been outstanding for the Crimson Tide. He has tossed 2,461 yards and 21 touchdowns this year, compared to just one interception.
He has put Alabama at an 8-1 record, currently ranking them #4 in the nation.
It would be a shocking move to see the Browns make a trade to move up one spot. The trade would have to happen with the New York Giants, a team that has already found their quarterback of the future in this year’s draft with Jaxson Dart.
Cleveland would have the draft capital to move up if they needed to though. After trading back in last year’s draft, they picked up an extra first round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have also stayed busy during the season, picking up late round picks from the Bears, Jaguars and Bengals.
It would be shocking to see Cleveland use assets to move up just one spot, but if they see something they really like from Simpson, they could ensure they get him.
On top of that, the Browns are already in an interesting situation with their quarterbacks. The team currently has three, with two being rookies and one being the highly-paid Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland will have just the remainder of the season to figure out where each quarterback stands. Currently, the Browns are still evaluating Dillon Gabriel, a third round pick. Despite displeasure from fans, Cleveland wants to give Gabriel every opportunity to show potential. While some people won’t admit it, Gabriel has shown improvement over the past few weeks.
The Browns will also likely give Shedeur Sanders a few weeks near the end of the season. Cleveland took Sanders in the fifth round, and Sanders has had a hard time finding playing time.
Fans have been optimistic with Sanders though, hoping he can prove himself once he gets on the field. He’ll need to show he can read a defense, and hang in a pocket, even with a struggling offensive line, if he wants a real chance.
The last piece of the puzzle is Watson. The Browns have invested plenty of time and money into him over the past few seasons, with terrible results. Two ACL tears have limited Watson as well, but it seems he’ll be back before the end of the year.
Cleveland could survive the cap hit if they released him in the offseason, meaning it would be useful for Cleveland to get looks on him before making that kind of decision.
No matter what the Browns do in the draft, fans should be optimistic. This year’s draft class has been one of the league’s best. If the team can hit like that again, the Browns turnaround should take no time.