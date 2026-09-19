One Browns Matchup Could Decide Everything Against the Buccaneers

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to take the field on the road for a second time in as many weeks so far in the regular season, one thing is crystal clear: quarterback Deshaun Watson cannot be trusted to take this team where it needs to go.

Forget expecting the 400 yards and five touchdowns every week he whined about this week. Expecting a tenth win over the length of a five year $230 million fully guaranteed contract seems too much for Watson, as one of the worst deals in the history of the NFL winds down in its last season.

That being said, Cleveland’s prospects for a second straight away game in the state of Florida don’t look particularly good, especially considering the quarterback that the Browns got rid of unceremoniously to make room for Watson is now leading the Buccaneers -- and Baker Mayfield definitely carries a chip on his shoulder.

However, one Browns’ player could help level the playing field in favor of the +8.5 underdogs on Sunday, though he’ll need an awful lot of help to do so -- running back Quinshon Judkins.

Yes, Judkins will face a Tampa Bay defense that finished last year in the Top-5 in rushing yards allowed for the season, and yes, Judkins managed a paltry 2.8 yards per carry on 12 attempts during the debacle at Jacksonville in Week 1, almost a full yard below his not so great 2025 average of 3.6 yards per pop. But hear us out.

Watson proved extraordinarily ineffective on multiple levels during Week 1, including a -0.81 EPA per passing play under center according to Sūmer Sports, and the way he put extra pressure on his offensive lineman by elongating his dropbacks when operating in shotgun. None of the five sacks taken by Watson were credited to any of his lineman, according to PFF’s statkeeping.

The best way to counter some of these issues and actually help out the offensive line is to have them going forward, runblocking. And consider that the run game is supposed to be a strength of rookies Spencer Fano and Austin Barber, both of them coming off pretty positive pro debuts against the Jags.

Sure, running the ball against Vita Vea and A’Shawn Robinson up front is easier said than done, but at least the Browns would actually have a fighting chance of scoring points before garbage time. That’s all we’re asking for.

One individual matchup to follow for Quinshon Judkins

If the Browns’ O-line manages to get some movement against the Bucs’ D-Line, then things could get interesting when Judkins faces rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter, who had a stellar Week 1 outing including his first defensive touchdown off a Joe Burrow pick and a sack. Trotter already showed us how he can impact the passing game. Cleveland needs to put him to the test against the run.

Keep in mind that Cleveland’s No. 2 back, Dylan Sampson, is already on IR, and third-stringer Raheim Sanders will be tasked with helping out n the backfield.

This is why Judkins needs a career game, even if the Bucs are in no way pushovers when it comes to run defense. Odds of the Browns making something happen on the ground through Judkins feel a lot better than waiting for Watson to actually match his on the field performance with what the Browns keep telling us about his play.