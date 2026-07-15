‘Overlooked’ Browns Rookie Could Earn Major Role on Offense in 2026

The Cleveland Browns were able to put together another phenomenal class of rookies on paper through the 2026 NFL Draft this past April.

They chose to select eight rookies on the offensive side of the ball out of their ten total draft picks, which speaks heavily into the fact that their offense needed some serious work done after a lackluster 2025 season.

Among their eight offensive rookies, the Browns selected two tight ends in the latter half of the draft, one of them being Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer.

Royer was selected in the fifth round, two rounds higher than fellow rookie tight end Carsen Ryan. Usually in this case, the higher draft pick will be given a better chance to see playing time, but Royer is clearly the better of the two based on production at the collegiate level.

Cleveland already has their starting tight end in Harold Fannin Jr., but with a strong training camp, Royer has the chance to carve out a significant role within the Browns’ offense.

Fifth round label won’t dictate Joe Royer’s production on offense

Sep 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Northwestern State Demons in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns got good value in their pick of Royer at pick No. 170, especially given his size and strength combined with his playmaking skills.

Royer started his career at Ohio State, where he only totaled four catches for 24 yards in three seasons before transferring in-state to Cincinnati. That’s where his career really started to blossom, totaling 938 yards on 79 catches with seven touchdowns in two seasons.

The No. 2 tight end spot for the Browns is generally wide open, with a few players battling for that spot. When you analyze the others outside of Royer, none stand out when you compare past production whether at the NFL or collegiate level.

If Royer can put together a strong training camp and preseason, developing a connection with whichever quarterback is on the field, he can easily find himself involved in their offensive plans during the 2026 regular season.

What kind of production can be expected from Royer as a No. 2 tight end

Cleveland Browns tight end Joe Royer (18) reaches for a pass during the first day of rookie minicamp May 8, 2026, at Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, it’ll be difficult to fill the shoes of either tight end on the Browns from last season between Fannin Jr. and the former Brown David Njoku. But Njoku was the clear second option after the breakout of Fannin Jr., which shouldn’t be difficult to exceed for Royer.

Njoku only totaled 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games played while Fannin Jr. almost tripled his stats. If Royer can put together better numbers than Njoku’s, he’ll be an automatic upgrade at the position.

With a new offensive scheme and system in place for this season under new head coach Todd Monken, things will look significantly different than they did. Outside zone runs and 12 personnel were used last season, while this season should focus more on a spread formation.

That could put Royer’s best skills to use if he’s given the chance to catch and run rather than block and run stunts. Even if Cleveland does run plays that see Royer as a blocker, his 6-foot 5-inch, 250-pound frame will play out well against outside defenders.

Whether it’s Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders starting at quarterback for the Browns, Royer should have the chance to prove why Cleveland’s investment in him was worth the pick, and possibly why he should have been selected higher in April draft.