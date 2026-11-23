The Cleveland Browns were expected to be picking high in the 2027 NFL draft, but the young roster and veteran quarterback have raced out to six wins before their bye week.

At the start of the season, there was buzz about a new crop of quarterbacks eligible for the draft. The crowded quarterback class has since thinned out, and if the season ended after Week 11, the Browns would be picking 17th (from the Los Angeles Rams) and 20th.

It was believed that Deshaun Watson got the starting job at the beginning of the season in order to better evaluate the young offensive players and a completely rebuilt offensive line. His veteran presence allowed him to make correct reads and put the players in the best position to succeed.

The Browns could then turn to Shedeur Sanders for their first home game, and he would have the season as an audition.

Winning six games and counting put a kibosh on what this season’s accomplishments could be. The plan was to draft their quarterback for the future, as the rest of the roster is ready to win. Now the draft strategy should be to supplement, rather than build.

They will draft too low to get the first- or second-best quarterback. Watson has played better each week, and he may earn himself a short-term extension in the offseason. The Browns cannot hand the talented roster over to a quarterback who may not be ready to start.

The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green. Outside of Watson, every quarterback is on a rookie contract, and picking a project at the quarterback position would crowd the room. Not having to choose a quarterback would open the possibilities to draft for depth.

🚨2027 MIDSEASON NFL MOCK DRAFT🚨



1-Titans: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

2-Chargers: Colin Simmons, Edge, Texas

3-Dolphins: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

4-Jets: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

5-Eagles: Dylan Stewart, Edge, South Carolina

6-Jets*: Chris Cole, LB, Georgia… https://t.co/qEY7afiq47 pic.twitter.com/1CDKkfdfOI — Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) November 18, 2026

In years past, the Browns would need their third- and fourth-round picks to start and play meaningful snaps. Now that the roster is built up and producing, they can draft for depth. The offensive line has two rookie starters, and more should be added early in the draft.

The knock on Spencer Fano coming out of college was his arm-length, and that he may be better suited to play guard. If there is a bigger tackle in the draft, he could move Fano to guard, fortifying an entire side of the line.

The Browns could also draft a wide receiver in the first round. Jerry Jeudy has turned his season around, but his production does not match his contract.

If the Browns choose to move on from Jeudy during the offseason, then they could add a rookie. Andrew Berry picked two wide receivers in the last draft, both of whom are Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates.

The defense has been gashed in the running game, and their leader in sacks is an interior lineman. The Browns need a pass rusher coming off the edge. Alex Wright is out with a season-ending injury, and Isaiah McGuire has been average as his replacement. Jared Verse has been disappointing with zero sacks.

Denzel Ward is having his best season, but he is getting older. He will be approaching his 10th year in the league, and the cornerback position is reliant on speed. They may have to trade up to get one of the better cornerbacks out of college, but they have ammunition.

Later picks can be used for depth pieces. The defensive line and linebackers are top-heavy, and three fourth-round picks can allow them to deepen the positions. They can also draft for specific needs. The offense needs a blocking tight end. The Browns will be in a position to draft the best one, as they do not need to use all their picks on starters.

Cleveland is used to focusing on the draft by October, but the fast 6-4 start has changed that. The best teams in the NFL are deep at most positions, but the Browns have continuously had to draft starters. Now they are in a position to build the back end of the roster.