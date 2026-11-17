The most popular player for the Cleveland Browns tends to be the backup quarterback. At this time in most Browns’ seasons, fans start clamoring for a change at the position to find any glimmer of hope for the next season.

But this year, the Browns are 6-4, and if the season ended today, they would be in the playoffs. Deshaun Watson is coming off three straight 300-yard games, and the offense was humming against a very good Houston Texans defense.

Todd Monken chose Watson to be the starting quarterback after a competition with Shedeur Sanders in the offseason. Monken cited that Watson gave the team the best chance to win. The decision was to the chagrin of everyone outside of the Browns’ locker room due to Watson’s preseason performance both on and off the field.

Sanders got his lone start in New Orleans when they came a two-point conversion short of another comeback win. His performance was similar to that of Watson’s, but the result was a loss.

Now the Browns are headed into their bye week with Watson cementing his grip on the starting position. The team chasing the Browns for the last playoff spot just lost their starting quarterback, and they have a challenging schedule to finish out the season.

#Browns Todd Monken said he hasn't talked to GM Andrew Berry about Deshaun Watson's future with the club. Said they have 7 games left and he's only worried about walk-through on Wednesday. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 16, 2026

Watson’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the Browns have too many wins to draft a quarterback high in the draft. While Watson has won six games so far with the Browns, he has not played well enough overall to guarantee that the Browns have to extend him at the end of the year.

His contract will still count against the salary cap for the next two years, and they need a quarterback on a rookie contract.

Sanders will be on his rookie contract for the next two years while Watson’s cap hit is in effect. He will have a full year learning under Monken, so the playbook should come easier to him. Monken was hired for the head coaching job due in part to his confidence that he could squeeze out production from the quarterback room.

Watson has had his best season in a Browns uniform, and Monken has been correct every step of the way.

Monken had enough confidence in Sanders to start him in New Orleans after Watson cleared concussion protocol. The playcalling looked similar to a Watson-led offense, and when the offense needed Sanders the most, he came through. Monken will have a full offseason to create an offense around Sanders’ skill set.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the season ended today, the Browns would be picking 18th (from the Los Angeles Rams) and 20th overall in the draft. The quarterback class does not look as deep as it did at the beginning of the season, and several teams need a quarterback draft pick before them.

The Browns already have three quarterbacks on rookie deals, and taking a flyer on a mid-round quarterback may be a waste of a roster spot.

The quarterbacks in free agency are no better, as Kyler Murray would be the best option. Murray would not cost much, but his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings was not as fruitful as they had hoped. Kirk Cousins is also a free agent, but he would not be a long-term answer at the position.

Sanders presents the Browns with their best option at quarterback for next season. Monken can tailor the offense towards him and he proved that he can make plays down the field with the rookie wide receivers. The Browns will have to start extending their young talent after next season, and his fifth-round rookie contract is team-friendly.

Although this season belongs to Watson, the future may very well belong to Sanders.